NorthEast United FC 2 - 1 Bengaluru FC - 4 things we learned

In match number 94 of the Indian Super League's 2021-22 season, NorthEast United FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the Fatorda in Goa on Friday.

It was a match between the sixth-placed Blues against the bottom-placed Highlanders. It was a must-win game for Bengaluru FC as they are in the race for a playoff spot. A win today would have taken them to fifth in the table and equal on points with fourth-placed Kerala Blasters.

Pride is what NorthEast United had at stake in Friday's game. A win or a draw today would have taken them above SC East Bengal at the bottom of the table.

The game started with the Blues taking a more attacking approach while the Highlanders kept their shape and tried to play on the counter. Both sides created a few chances but failed to convert them.

The second half started with Bengaluru FC piling on more pressure on the Highlanders' goals. Cleiton Silva gave them the lead in the 66th minute when he slotted the ball into the back of the net from a Danish Farooq cross.

The lead lasted just eight minutes as Deshorn Brown gave the Highlanders the equalizer in the 74th minute from a header. Danmawia Ralte eventually scored the winner for NorthEast United FC in the 80th minute from a rebound from a Marcelinho shot.

The Highlanders moved into 10th in the points table with today's win while Bengaluru FC stayed sixth.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from today’s game.

#4 Bengaluru FC let go of the lead

Bengaluru FC slipped up after taking the lead (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC had more of the ball today with 66% possession and looked to be in control of the game for the most part. They took the lead in the 66th minute courtesy of a Cleiton Silva strike from a Danish Farooq cross.

After taking the lead, Bengaluru FC let their feet off the peddle and looked to soak in a slender one-goal lead. This approach backfired as the Highlanders scored two goals within a span of six minutes to secure victory for NorthEast United FC.

Bengaluru FC will be disappointed with the way they defended today, especially after taking the lead. They gave the Highlanders too much space down the flanks and failed to stop the crosses from coming in. It was from a Joe cross that Deshorn Brown scored the equalizer for NorthEast United FC.

During the second goal they conceded, Marcelinho, the 34-year-old Brazilian, ran through the entire Blues defense to put in a shot. Lara Sharma deflected it only to see Danmawia poke it into the net for the winner.

#3 Poor finishing hampers Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri missed a golden chance to give BFC the lead today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Sunil Chhetri, the leading goal scorer in the Indian Super League, had the chance of the game in the 56th minute. The Indian skipper played a good one-two with Udanta Singh, whose pass saw the Blues captain through on goal with just the keeper to beat. Chhetri has buried numerous chances like this in the past. But he took an extra touch this time and his shot was deflected wide by Mirshad's outstretched leg.

If the Blues had converted that chances, the game's story could have been different.

Cleiton Silva and Prince Ibara failed to use the few chances that came their way apart from the one Cleiton Silva scored. Bengaluru FC also managed just five shots on target while they had a total of 13 shots on goal.

#2 NorthEast United FC staged their first comeback under Khalid Jamil

Danmawia scored the winner today coming off the bench (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It was Khalid Jamil's 32nd game in charge of NorthEast United FC, be it as the interim head coach or the head coach. In his spell in charge of the Highlanders, the former I-League winning coach has managed to win nine games during his tenure. He also guided the Guwahati-based franchise to their second-ever playoffs last season.

But never in their history under Khalid Jamil did the Highlanders stage a comeback after going a goal down. But as the saying goes, stats are meant to be broken. NorthEast United FC staged their first-ever comeback under Khalid Jamil on Friday.

His substitutions were spot on today as both his substitutions combined during the second goal NorthEast United FC scored.

The Highlanders will hope they can salvage some pride from their remaining two games.

#1 Deshorn Brown becomes the highest goal scorer for NorthEast United FC

Deshorn Brown became the leading goalscorer for the Highlanders (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Deshorn Brown has been like a breath of fresh air for the Highlanders ever since he joined the side last season during the winter transfer window. He scored five goals in 10 games last season while leading the Highlanders to their second-ever playoffs.

Brown has been in top form this season, scoring seven goals in 10 games to become the highest goal scorer for NorthEast United FC.

He dethroned Bartholomew Ogbeche for the top spot, who also has 12 goals in total but has played more minutes for the Highlanders.

Edited by Aditya Singh