NorthEast United FC 3-3 Mumbai City FC - Player Ratings

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC fought it out in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday to see the game end with a 3-3 scoreline.

NorthEast United FC forward Deshorn Brown made an instant impact after his return from injury as he scored a hat-trick against Mumbai City FC.

Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo were on the scoresheet for Mumbai City FC. The former Golden Boot winner seems to have his hopes high in contention for the award this season as well. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC forward Deshorn Brown, who scored twice in the victory against Mumbai City FC, was clinical in front of goal.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the match.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (5): The NorthEast United FC custodian had a bad day at the office. His decision-making allowed the Islanders to capitalize.

Provat Lakra (6): The NorthEast United FC full-back was good in patches. He supported Suhair Vadakkepeedika while pressing them in the final third but was poor in 1v1 situations against Bipin Singh. He was caught ball watching on certain occasions.

Patrick Flottmann (6): The centre-back put up a decent performance. He was a little off-colour from his usual days.

Tondomba Singh (6): Playing against Ygor Catatau made Tondomba's life pretty difficult. He was mostly over-powered by the forward but put up a good fight to keep the duels balanced.

Hernan Santana (7): The former Mumbai City FC defender was very good on the ball and kept it to himself before playing a forward pass. He was able to operate within small spaces.

Imran Khan (6.5): He was good with his passing abilities but was not entirely consistent.

Sehnaj Singh (6): Playing in place of the injured Khassa Camara, Sehnaj was decent throughout the game for NorthEast United FC.

Pragyan Gogoi (6): Pragyan was laborious in this fixture but also gave away cheap fouls.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (7.5): Suhair has been a revelation for NorthEast United FC. The forward has been prolific for the Highlanders in both attack and defense.

Deshorn Brown (8): The NorthEast United FC forward kept his team in the game through its entirety.

Mathias Coureur (7): Mathias has been a key weapon for NorthEast United FC in the absence of Federico Gallego.

Substitutes:

Rochharzela (6): The attacker had a decent game with no huge impact.

Mohamed Irshad (5.5): The substitute was decent throughout his time on the field.

Manvir Singh (N/A): Came on as a substitute in the last moment of the game. Made no significant impact.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz (6): Had a decent game but made poor decisions occasionally.

Amey Ranawade (6.5): The full-back was a good support in attack and covered the ground to get back in shape.

Rahul Bheke (6): Rahul had a decent game at the back. But he lacked the leadership skills needed to guide Mumbai City FC from the back.

Mehtab Singh (5.5): Mehtab Singh looked rusty throughout the game.

Mandar Dessai (6): Mandar had a decent game with no significant threat.

Langlenmawia (6.5): Covered a lot of ground but was not his usual assertive self.

Ahmed Jahouh (7): Jahouh covered a lot of ground and was instrumental in Mumbai City FC's circulation of possession.

Cassio Gabriel (6): Cassio had a decent game. He did not pose too much of a threat against the Highlanders.

Igor Angulo (7.5): Scored two goals. He was a constant threat inside the box.

Ygor Catatau (7): Played on the right flank and was a constant threat with his physicality.

Substitutes:

Raynier Fernandes (6.5): He tried to create a match-winning chance after coming on as a sub.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (5.5): Vignesh did not make any significant impact on the game.

Gurkirat Singh (N/A): Came on at the last moment. Made no significant contribution.

Edited by Aditya Singh