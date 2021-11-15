ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC's all-time best XI

NorthEast United FC, the franchise owned by Bollywood superstar John Abraham, didn't have the best of starts in the Indian Super League. Their first four seasons saw the Highlanders fail to make it to the playoffs of the tournament.

The team representing the seven sisters did make it to the playoffs for the first time in season five, and then to the playoffs again last season.

NEUFC have failed to live up to expectations not only due to their inability to achieve success in the playoffs, but also in terms of the general quality of their performances. They have also changed coaches at the start of every season, with this season being an exception when last season's interim coach Khalid Jamil was named head coach for this season.

In this article, we will look at the all-time best eleven of NorthEast United.

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Choosing the best keeper for NorthEast United was a tough ask, with Spiderman Subrata Paul providing fans with some memorable performances for the Highlanders. In the end, we decided to go with Subhasish as he was the custodian and team captain last season. He guided NorthEast United FC to only their second playoffs ever. Moreover, the former East Bengal goalkeeper has made some splendid saves for the Highlanders.

Defenders

Right Back: Reagan Singh

Reagan Singh is a NorthEast United legend of sorts. He is the defender with the most appearances for the Highlanders. The Manipuri right-back has been a mainstay in the line-up, and has been with with the team during its highs and lows.

Center Back: Mato Grgic

The Croatian center back is probably the best defender to ever play for NorthEast United in terms of impact. His presence in the backline was a crucial factor in the Highlanders making their first-ever playoffs. He helped NorthEast United maintain a strong backline and also reinforced their ability to play out from the back.

Center Back: Benjamin Lambot

The Belgian center back was one of the most crucial figures in helping NorthEast making the playoffs last season. He even scored two goals for the Highlanders last year. His aggressive attitude and no-nonsense defending have brought a real fervor to the back line.

Left Back: Robert Lalthlamuana

Robert was the dedicated team captain in the season NorthEast United made the playoffs for the first time. He was a NEUFC regular during his time for the Highlanders. Much of his impact also came in the dressing room, captaining the side.

Midfielders

Central Midfielder: Jose Leudo

The Colombian midfielder has been enormous for NorthEast United. It was tough selecting Jose with players like Romaric also in the reckoning for this spot. But we decided to go with Jose, who was at the heart of the NorthEast United FC midfield during the season they made the playoffs for the first time. He was the player the team often relied on to do the dirty work for them. Khassa Camara was another possible choice for the central midfielder position.

Central Midfielder: Rowllin Borges

It was a tough choosing a central midfield option North East United FC, with Lalengmawia also in the reckoning. However, we chose Rowllin because he has more goals for NorthEast United FC, and the overall impact he has had for the side was immense. Rowllin has five goals and three assists for the Highlanders, making him a better choice than Apuia.

Right Midfielder/Winger: Seiminlen Doungel

This was another position that was very difficult to pick. Finally, we decided on Doungel as he was the first ever player to score a hat-trick for NorthEast United FC. The Manipuri winger has been crucial for NorthEast United, and his pace has been tough to deal with for opposition defenders.

Central Attacking Midfielder: Federico Gallego

Gallego is the only foreigner to play in both playoffs for NorthEast United.

The Uruguayan picks himself automatically. Quite simply, he is by far the best player to ever be a part of NorthEast United. His presence itself lifts the team up, and his stats for the Highlanders speak for themselves. He has nine goals and 12 assists for NorthEast United. He is also one of the best players to ever play in the ISL, and has deserved the title of "King" from the NorthEast United fans.

Left Midfielder/Winger: Nicolas Velez

Velez still remains one of the most fan favourite players to ever play for the Guwahati-based team. The Argentine winger mesmerised crowds with his skills and scoring ability. He was the highest goal scorer for NorthEast United FC until Bartholomew Ogbeche got past him.

Striker: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ogbeche is NorthEast United's all time leading goalscorer.

The Nigerian striker is Northeast United FC's leading scorer of all time, and is therefore an easy pick in their all-time best XI. He has 12 goals for NorthEast United FC and two assists to his name— good figures considering he has played only 19 games for the Highlanders. However, it is his scoring ability and combination with Gallego that gave NEUFC hope of winning.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee