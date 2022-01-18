NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

NorthEast United FC will host Odisha FC in Match No. 64 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The two sides are currently languishing at the bottom of the table above the 11th-placed SC East Bengal.

The two teams have clashed once before this season. That day, the Juggernauts edged past the Highlanders 1-0 riding on a Jonathas Cristian goal.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head

The two sides have met each other four times in the ISL. The Highlanders have managed to win on only one occasion while the Juggernauts have recorded two wins. The two sides have shared points only once.

Matches played: 4

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Odisha FC wins: 2

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

Head coach Khalid Jamil will miss the services of Rochharzela, who was injured in the side's last outing.

Odisha FC

The Juggernauts have no injury concerns ahead of this clash. But Kino Garcia will miss the services of Hendry Antonay, who will serve his suspension.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL Match No. 64 - Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

The two sides have been competitive against each other in the league so far, with their ties being close. Both Khalid Jamil and Kino Garcia will want a win knowing the positions their sides are in on the league table.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 Odisha FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee