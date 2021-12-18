NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal - 4 things we learned

Last season's surprise package NorthEast United FC locked horns with SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The promise of an enticing encounter broke way before it even took shape. Although the Kolkata-based club were on the front foot when the game kicked-off, things concluded differently for the Manolo Diaz-led side.

SC East Bengal were able to control the game in patches but were not completely up to the task, even during those brief spells. Midfielders in the Red and Gold outfit were mostly invisible and left a huge space between the offensive line consisting of Antonio Perosevic and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

NorthEast United FC slowly grew into the game and were lethal in the second period. Forwards Suhair, Mathias Coureur and Laldanmawia Ralte dominated affairs in the final third and made it difficult for the SC East Bengal defense to settle.

Here are 4 things we learned from this game.

#4 NorthEast United FC's reliance on Suhair and Coureur in attack paying off

The injury to Federico Gallego was a difficult blow for the Highlanders, the impact of which has been visible in their performances so far. Forward Deshorn Brown and midfielder Hernan Santana have also been sidelined with injuries. This left head coach Khalid Jamil with limited options with regards to foreigners.

But his faith in Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Mathias Coureur has finally paid off. Both players were as good as steam engines for NorthEast United FC. The duo not only performed their roles the attacking department but also covered ground when the Highlanders needed extra bodies in defense.

#3 NorthEast United FC's Khassa Camara is their midfield general

Khassa Camara is probably the most important player in the NorthEast United FC setup. A defensive midfielder by trade, Khassa Camara controls the tempo of the game for the Highlanders.

His work-rate off the ball is highly commendable. He is also a master at shielding the centre-backs. SC East Bengal's attackers and midfielders had no luck against the NorthEast United FC midfielder on the night.

#2 SC East Bengal's unsettled defense

SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz is yet to figure out the perfect defensive combination for his side. The Spaniard has introduced goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, who featured last in the 3-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Despite goalkeeper Suvam Sen finding his rhythm between the sticks, the Red and Gold brigade's coaching entourage placed their faith in Arindam Bhattacharya who seemed shaky throughout the game.

Defender Raju Gaikwad, who has been on the receiving end of criticism for his display in the SC East Bengal colors, has been a constant choice despite his poor performances. The only positive from the lackluster SC East Bengal defense is their left wing-back Hira Mondal.

#1 SC East Bengal's forward duo not firing on all engines

SC East Bengal's forwards Antonio Perosevic and Daniel Chima Chukwu are yet to combine for their side. The duo seem to have no understanding and the attacking onus is primarily left to Perosevic, who was trapped in a pocket by NorthEast United FC players Gurjinder Kumar and VP Suhair. Daniel Chima has not looked like the striker he was hyped to be and lacks match fitness.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee