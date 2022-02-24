Odisha FC 1 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

In match number 100 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, Odisha FC played a 1-1 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday.

It was a crucial encounter for ATK Mohun Bagan, who were third in the points table. Odisha FC were placed in seventh position before kickoff.

It was a must-win game for the Mariners as they were in contention for the league winner's shield. A slip-up would give their competitors an advantage.

The Kalinga Warriors needed the win to keep any mathematical chances of making the playoffs alive.

The match started on a bright note for Odisha FC as Redeem Tlang gave them the lead in the fifth minute. Then, in the eighth minute, Joni Kauko equalized for ATK Mohun Bagan courtesy of a penalty. Odisha FC had a penalty of their own in the 24th minute, but Javi Hernandez's spot-kick was easily saved by Amrinder Singh.

The second half started with both teams trying hard to take the lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan had their fair share of chances but failed to do anything with it. Odisha FC had some glorious opportunities to take the lead, but were unable to convert their chances. Liridon Krasniqi hit the crossbar in the dying moments of the match.

Roy Krishna was sent off in the 90+3rd minute of the game.

With the draw, ATK Mohun Bagan stayed in third position while Odisha FC were seventh in the table.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from the game.

#4 Odisha FC rue their missed chances, including a penalty

Aridai failed to convert a good chance in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC started the game on a bright note. They took the lead courtesy of a Redeem Tlang tap-in from a Jerry cross in the fifth minute. They conceded the lead in the eighth minute courtesy of a Joni Kauko penalty.

The Kalinga Warriors had more than a few chances to retake the lead but failed to use the chances they created.

Javi Hernandez was guilty of missing a penalty in the 24th minute. Unfortunately, it was a poorly taken penalty, and Amrinder Singh didn't have much trouble saving the shot.

In the second half, Aridai was guilty of missing a few chances while Liridon hit the crossbar in the match's dying moments.

Odisha FC will rue their missed chances.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan failed to create quality chances

Roy Krisha was sent off in the dying moments of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It is rare for a team like ATK Mohun Bagan to create such less number of quality chances during a game as they did on Thursday. The Mariners had just four shots on target and scored with one. The other two didn't trouble the keeper much.

Juan Ferrando's men had more of the ball but lacked creativity in the final third. Missing Roy Krishna and David Williams from the starting XI has affected how ATK Mohun Bagan played. Lacking a proper striker upfront made them look visionless at times against ATKMB.

Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh were also unable to conjure anything substantial as their attacking play let them down.

Even with Roy Krishna's introduction in the second half, the Mariners failed to get the desired results. Krishna was also sent off in the dying moments of the game.

#2 Odisha FC put on a brilliant defensive display

Joaquin Garcia's team put on a disciplined performance today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC came into the game as the underdogs as their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan were on a 12 game unbeaten run. The Kalinga Warriors started the game brilliantly but made an error immediately after taking the lead. They gave away a penalty in the eighth minute, which allowed the Mariners to score the equalizer.

However, after the scores were leveled, Odisha FC put in a disciplined performance for the rest of the game.

Odisha FC played with Sebastian, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil and Sahil Panwar at the back. The quadrant at the back made some superb interceptions and always doubled marked the Mariners attackers.

They also received brilliant support from Issac and Thoiba in midfield.

Joaquin Garcia will be happy with the way his team dealt with ATK Mohun Bagan's fierce attack.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan slipped up in their bid to win the league shield

ATK Mohun Bagan slipped up in their bid to claim the league winners sheild (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game in third position with 30 points from 16 games. They were in the race to win the league winners shield and finish top of the table. The other leading contenders for the league shield were table-toppers Hyderabad FC and second-placed Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC have 35 points from 18 games, whereas Jamshedpur FC have 31 points from 16 games. The Mariners, after today's game, have 31 points from 17 games. However, if they win their game in hand compared to Hyderabad FC, they will still be able to amass a maximum of 34 points from 18 games.

As things stand, the Mariners' fate of winning the league shield now doesn't rest with the Mariners alone. They have to hope for favorable results in the other games.

If Jamshedpur FC win all their games, then they will be able to finish top of the table. But there is still hope for the Mariners as Jamshedpur FC have to play both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

