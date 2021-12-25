Odisha FC 1 vs 1 FC Goa- 4 things we learned

Odisha FC and FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw in match number 40 of the ISL 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The Juggernauts and The Gaurs have had contrasting seasons but are currently in similar positions. Odisha FC started the game in seventh spot in the league table while FC Goa were the eighth placed team and it stayed the same.

Odisha FC had a brilliant start to the season but have seen a recent slump in their performances. Contrastingly, FC Goa had a poor start to the season but have slowly started getting the required results.

The game started with both teams trying to get the early goal. As a result, the game saw some end-to-end action. With both teams not willing to give the other much space, the game witnessed some rough tackles. Ivan Gonzalez gave FC Goa the lead in the 42nd minute from a header.

Odisha FC started the second half with more attacking intent. Jonathas de Jesus scored the equalizer for Odisha FC in the 53rd minute. With the scores leveled, both sides kept searching for the winner. However, Kamaljit Singh made a few decent saves to deny FC Goa the winner, while the post denied Liridon Krasniqi the winner in the 91st minute.

On that note, let us look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 FC Goa's defense looks like a stable unit

Edu Bedia provided the perfect screen for the FC Goa defence (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

At the start of the season, FC Goa's defensive woes were a primary reason of their poor form. However, shifting to three center backs and two wing-backs have worked wonders for FC Goa.

Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, and Md. Ali has looked solid in the center of the defense. The move to play three center backs has helped Savior Gama and Seriton Fernandes venture forward further. It has also helped them defensively as they always have a man covering for them.

The goal FC Goa scored involved two of their centre-backs. Aiban flicked the ball towards Ivan, who made no mistake in giving FC Goa the lead.

#3 Jonathas De Jesus is finally living up to his potential

Jonathas scored the equalizer for Odisha FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Odisha FC signed Jonathas this season as their main striker. The Brazilian came to India as one of the most high profile signings. Unfortunately, he didn't have the best of starts to the season as he took his time settling into the league and atmosphere in India.

However, Jonathas scored his first goal in the fourth game against NorthEast United FC. He then managed to score his second goal of the season today against FC Goa.

Apart from his two goals, he also has an assist to his name.

Currently, the game-to-goal ratio doesn't look great. Hoewever, the way Jonathas has recently been involved in the gameplay will give Odisha FC hope.

#2 Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez has issues at hand

Kiko Ramirez needs to get his defense and midfield in order (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Odisha FC made a superb start to the season, winning their first two games. However, the 4-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC completely shook the whole structure of Odisha FC, and they have never been the same since. Odisha FC's defensive weakness was evident in the game they played against SC East Bengal, where they conceded four goals.

Kiko Ramirez needs to get his defensive shape in order, or else Odisha FC will continue to suffer. The Juggernauts also have a young, inexperienced midfield which at crucial times lets them down. This is another aspect the Spanish gaffer needs to work on.

If Odisha FC are to challenge for a playoff spot, they need to sort out the issues in defense and midfield.

#1 FC Goa start life under Derrick Pereira on a positive note

Derrick Pereira will be happy with the result today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

FC Goa had a poor start to the season. While things were starting to look bright, they were handed a big blow when ATK Mohun Bagan bought their coach Juan Ferrando to replace Antonio Habas.

FC Goa appointed Derrick Pereira to take over from Juan Ferrando. Derrick was already associated with FC Goa as their technical director.

Derrick became the second Indian coach to be appointed as the permanent manager of an ISL side.

Today FC Goa had a good game despite the drawbacks they had and managed to control the game for the most part.

Derrick was able to stabilize the defense, which will give the Gaurs hope for something good.

Edited by Aditya Singh