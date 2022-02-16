Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Odisha FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in match no. 93 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Juggernauts, who intend to give their best in the remainder of the season and sneak into a playoff berth, will want to bounce back from a horrifying loss against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans will seek redemption and look to get out of the pit. The side witnessed the sacking of head coach Bozidar Bandovic which came after a heavy defeat against FC Goa.The inclusion of Nerijus Valskis has not paid off for the Marina Machans while their defense has been on the receiving end.

The Juggernauts have a comparatively settled squad with Jonathas Cristian scoring goals and Javier Hernandez making things tick in the final third.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have played five times in the past, with the Juggernauts winning once while Marina Machans recorded two wins and the other two encounters ending in draws.

Matches played: 5

Chennaiyin FC wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 1

Draws: 2

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

The previous meeting for this season had different circumstances. The Marina Machans had a reputation for being the best defensive team. However, much has changed since then, and this particular tie tilts in favour of the Juggernauts.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

