Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Odisha FC will host Mumbai City FC in match no. 48 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Odisha FC will be looking to end their winless streak against Mumbai City FC. The Juggernauts will need a win to boost their morale after their 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Nizams.

This was the second time Odisha FC were on the receiving end of a massive result. The first one was against Jamshedpur FC in which Greg Stewart bagged his first hat-trick in the ISL.

For Mumbai City FC and Des Buckingham, a win would be extremely necessary to keep the side on top of the table.

The Islanders suffered a shocker against Kerala Blasters FC and were unable to mitigate the situation in the following match against the Highlanders. A hat-trick from Deshorn Brown meant the Mumbai-based club had to settle for a point.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

Odisha FC have faced Mumbai City FC on 14 prior occasions. The Juggernauts have won this encounter four times, while the Islanders have won it seven times.

Three matches ended with both sides sharing a point each.

Matches played: 14

Odisha FC wins: 4

Mumbai City FC wins: 7

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (12)

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11), Bartholomew Ogbeche (8), Bipin Singh (6)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh ( 1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arshdeep Singh (Odisha FC) - 64, Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 61

Most passes: Jacob (Odisha FC) - 634, Cole Alexander (Odisha FC) - 631 Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1490, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 1124

Most interceptions: Jacob (Odisha FC) - 43, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 57

Most tackles: Cole Alexander (Odisha FC) - 99, Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 173

Most touches: Jacob (Odisha FC) - 883, Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1827

