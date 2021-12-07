SC East Bengal 3 vs 4 FC Goa- Player ratings

SC East Bengal played their fifth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against FC Goa in the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Monday. The seven-goal encounter saw FC Goa take all three points with a 4-3 victory.

Unfortunately, both teams didn't have the best of starts to the season as they failed to win any of their opening games. As a result, FC Goa had zero points from three games, while SC East Bengal had two points from four games. It was an important game for both the teams as they needed the victory to stay within range of the other teams.

FC Goa started the game on a positive note as they made early attacking moves. They were rewarded in the 13th minute when Albert Noguera scored a screamer from 30 yards out to give the Gaurs the lead.

However, SC East Bengal scored the equalizer in the 25th minute when Antonio Perosevic hit a bullet-half volley from outside the box. FC Goa were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute. Jorge Ortiz converted from the penalty spot to give FC Goa the lead once again.

Amir Dervisevic leveled the scores for East Bengal in the 35th minute when he scored from a beautifully taken free-kick. Finally, FC Goa went into the lead in the 44th minute when Perosevic scored an own goal from a corner.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-2 in favor of the Gaurs.

Antonio Perosevic scored in the 59th minute to give SC East Bengal the equalizer in the second half. Albert Noguera scored in the 79th minute to hand FC Goa the lead for the fourth time in the game.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game:

SC East Bengal

Suvam Sen (5.5): Suvam made one excellent save in the first half, but his positioning was questionable during the game. He made some good saves from close distance.

Raju Gaikwad (5): Raju had issues dealing with Jorge Ortiz and Saviour Gama. His long throws weren't very effective for East Bengal today.

Tomislav Mrcela (5): Mrcela didn't have a good game today. He had issues dealing with FC Goa's attackers. In addition, his distribution from the back was poor.

Franjo Prce (5.5): Franjo made some crucial clearances in the SC East Bengal defense. He did face some issues in dealing with the FC Goa attackers.

Hira Mondal (5): Hira couldn't properly deal with FC Goa wingers. His passes were poor at times as well.

Sourav Das (5): Sourav was a bit shaky in the East Bengal midfield. His rash tackle gave FC Goa the penalty in the first half. However, Sourav did make an excellent clearance in the first half.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam (5): Amarjit wasn't at his best today. His passing and positioning were poor.

Bikash Jairu (5): Bikash Jairu troubled the FC Goa defense with his clever runs in the first half.

Amir Dervisevic (7): Amir scored the second goal for SC East Bengal through a brilliantly taken free kick in the 35th minute. But he made a lot of miss-passes during the game.

Antonio Perosevic (8): Antonio Perosevic scored the equalizer for SC East Bengal in the 25th minute with a bullet striker from a rebound. He also netted an own goal in the dying moments of the first half. However, he scored his second goal of the game in the 59th minute to level the scores.

Perosevic scored at both ends of the pitch today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Naorem Mahesh Singh (5.5): Mahesh tried his best but wasn't very effective during the game. His passing was poor.

Substitutes:

Adil Khan (5): Adil came on in the second half but couldn't impact the game in any way. He made a few poor clearances.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (4.5): Chima was introduced to the game in the second half, and he wasn't able to get his name on the scoresheet. He missed some excellent opportunities.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (5): Hnamte couldn't do anything meaningful during his time on the pitch. His positioning and passes were poor.

Thongkhosiem Haokip (5): Haokip failed to create many chances, and his presence didn't bother the FC Goa midfield.

Joyner Lourenco (5): Joyner came into the game late and his introduction didn't impact the game in any way.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (5.5): Dheeraj didn't have much to do today, and there wasn't anything he could do during the three goals he scored.

Seriton Fernandes (6): Seriton wasn't very impressive during the game. He had issues dealing with East Bengal midfielder Bikash Jairu. However, he did make some good moves going forward.

Ivan Garrido Gonzalez (7): Ivan Gonzalez made an excellent clearance in the second to deny Chima a sure goal. He made some crucial interceptions and tackles.

Aibanbha Dohling (6): Aibanbha made some excellent clearances, but Perosevic also beat him several times.

Mohamed Ali (5.5): Mohamed Ali looked shaky during the game and had his share of issues dealing with the SC East Bengal attackers.

Saviour Gama (5): Saviour didn't have a good game. The likes of Amarjit and Perosevic kept him under constant pressure.

Albert Noguera (9): Albert Noguera scored a screamer in the 13th minute when he found the top corner from 30 yards out. He scored the fourth goal for FC Goa in the 79th minute to win the game.

Albert Noguera was the man of the match today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Glan Martins (6): Glan wasn't good today. He made some silly mistakes during the game and had issues dealing with Sourav Das and Amarjit.

Eduardo Bedia Pelaez (7.5): Edu Bedia once again controlled the game for FC Goa. He set the game's tempo, and his passes were a big issue for SC East Bengal.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (8.5): Ortiz gave FC Goa the lead once again in the 31st minute when converted from the penalty spot. His movements were a cause for concern for SC East Bengal. Ortiz also assisted Noguera for the fourth goal FC Goa scored.

Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar (6): Devendra missed some good chances during the game. His overall link-up was also poor during the game.

Substitutes:

Dylan Fox (5): Dylan came into the game late to fortify the FC Goa defense. He made sure FC Goa didn't concede any late goals like in the last game.

Nongdomba Naorem (5): Naorem came on in the second half in place of Devendra. He tried to trouble the SC East Bengal defense but wasn't effective.

Sanson Pereira (5): Sanson replaced Saviour in the 77th minute. His introduction helped FC Goa fortify their defense when East Bengal searched for an equalizer.

Princeton Rebello (5): Princeton replaced Glan late in the game. He didn't have much to do.

Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil (5): Nemil was introduced to the game late and couldn't do much.

Edited by Aditya Singh