ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal predicted starting XI

SC East Bengal will begin their second Indian Super League (ISL) season with a new coaching staff and revamped squad. They have brought in some quality foreign recruits, while also building on their core of experienced Indian players.

Let's have a quick look at SC East Bengal's predicted playing XI in ISL 2021-22.

SC Eats Bengal Predicted Playing XI

Arindam Bhattacharya is an automatic choice for the number one shirt in the SC East Bengal goal. He won the Golden Glove in the ISL last season for his exploits with ATK Mohun Bagan, and has already been appointed captain of the Red and Golds for his leadership skills.

With great reflexive abilities, Bhattacharya is expected to bring unity to SC East Bengal's back line. Sankar Roy and Suvam Sen are inexperienced and might act as backup options in case of suspension or injury.

Defenders: Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Mohammed Rafique

The Red and Golds do have experienced Indian defenders like Adil Khan and Raju Gaikwad in the squad. However, head coach Manolo Diaz is expected to go with a textbook two-foreigner central defensive setup, picking Franjo Prce and Tomislav Mrcela at the heart of his defence. Prce is the club's vice captain and an automatic choice. The two will be vital in forging a strong partnership at the back for SC East Bengal.

Hira Mondal is expected to start at left-back, while Mohammed Rafique should start on the right side. His experience of having played a similar role in the last few seasons should bring a certain assuredness to his play.

Bikash Jairu and Jackichand Singh will be crucial for SC East Bengal (Image: SC East Bengal)

Midfielders: Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh

SC East Bengal have plenty of options to pick from in midfield. The presence of defensive midfielders Darren Sidoel and Amarjit Singh Kiyam leaves the management in a bit of a limbo. Both have performed well so far, and can start games in similar positions.

However, due to the potential inclusion of creative midfielder Amir Dervisevic, it is likely that Kiyam will get the nod ahead of the Dutch playmaker. Jackichand Singh is an obvious choice down the right wing, while Bikash Jairu should start on the left side of the attack.

Forwards: Thongkhosiem Haokip, Antonio Perosevic

Daniel Chukwu's lack of game time over the last few seasons means Antonio Perosevic will most likely start as the primary striker. Thongkhosiem Haokip will possibly play a supporting role. Subha Ghosh, Balwant Singh and Naorem Singh make up the rest of the strikers in the squad.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee