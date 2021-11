ISL 2021/22 SC East Bengal preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

SC East Bengal will kickstart their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 at home. Tilak Maidan Stadium, which serves as their home ground, will host East Bengal's season opener.

SC East Bengal had a disastrous ISL debut season, having finished ninth in the points table with 17 points. The club won three matches and lost nine games, while the remaining eight fixtures ended in draws.

They have added a few experienced players to their ranks ahead of the season and will look for a higher finish in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

ISL 2021/22: SC East Bengal Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 21 vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

November 27 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

November 30 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 3 vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 7 vs FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 12 vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 17 vs NorthEast United FC at PJN Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 23 vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

January 4 vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

January 7 vs Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

Where to watch SC East Bengal's matches?

Fans in India can watch SC East Bengal's matches live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

SC East Bengal squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

SC East Bengal Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Jackichand Singh, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh

Edited by Arjun Panchadar