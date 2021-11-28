SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan- 4 things we learned

The biggest game in Indian football took place on Saturday when SC East Bengal played ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2021-22. The Kolkata derby is the most significant event in Indian football and has been so for the past hundred years. With pride, heritage, and bragging rights involved, this is a rivalry that transcends the football field.

ATK Mohun Bagan, after the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, have continued to maintain a well-settled team. They have experience winning ISL with ATK. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal have made wholesale changes to their squad compared to last season.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the season with a 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters. However, their opponents today, SC East Bengal, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

The game started with both teams trying to get the upper hand in the game. ATK Mohun Bagan opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Roy Krishna. Manvir Singh then doubled ATK Mohun Bagan's lead in the 14th minute. Liston Colaco scored in the 23rd minute to give ATK Mohun Bagan a 3-0 lead.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

The second half saw SC East Bengal approach the game differently. Both teams had a cagey affair in the second half. However, none could add more goals to the scoreline.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 ATK Mohun Bagan finish off the game within 25 minutes

Liston and Roy Krishna both scored today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

The game started with both teams trying to control the game. SC East Bengal had a good first 10 minutes. But ATK Mohun Bagan scored their first goal in the 12th minute courtesy of a Roy Krishna strike.

It was two goals in two minutes for ATK Mohun Bagan as Manvir Singh scored their second of the night in the 14th minute. That double strike put the game beyond any doubt.

Liston Colaco used a howler by SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya to make it 3-0 in the 23rd minute.

Those three goals within the first quarter of the game put the game beyond any doubt.

#3 Manvir Singh vs Bikash Jairu decides the game

Manvir had a brilliant game (Image courtesy: ISL social nedia)

SC East Bengal started the game positively. But a momentary lapse in concentration by Bikash Jairu allowed ATK Mohun Bagan down the left flank. Roy Krishna made no mistake in finishing off the chance.

Two minutes later, a Joni Kauko through pass found Manvir Singh in acres of space down the left flank. The midfielder made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

The first two goals ATK Mohun Bagan scored came from the left flank. It was predominantly due to Bikash Jairu failing to deal with his man.

The duel between Bikash Jairu and Manvir Singh decided the game.

#2 Arindam Bhattacharya's blooper hurt SC East Bengal

Arindam had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

The biggest Indian signing SC East Bengal made this year was Arindam Bhattacharya. He was last year's golden glove winner with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Arindam, facing his former team, didn't have the best game. He made a hash of things, allowing Liston to score the third goal by giving the winger the ball an open net.

The second goal that SC East Bengal conceded saw Manvir Singh score past Arindam in the near post. It was a shot that Arindam should have saved.

Overall, SC East Bengal will be disappointed with the performance of their skipper and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya.

#1 Antonio Habas' set squad cruises past a new SC East Bengal

Habas's tactics worked to perfection today

ATK Mohun Bagan's advantage over SC East Bengal is that they have a set squad, and SCEB have an entirely new team. Predictions before the game were in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan, and they lived up to the billing.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the game in the first half itself, with the scoreboard reading 3-0.

Having a set squad that has played together for three seasons is a significant advantage for ATK Mohun Bagan. They have made full use of this advantage.

