SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - 4 things we learned

SC East Bengal locked horns with FC Goa in match no. 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. The Gaurs came out as 4-3 winners in a goalfest.

Both sides had struggled to make a mark in the tournament in the build-up to this clash. SC East Bengal had drawn two and lost two while FC Goa had lost all of their encounters in the ISL this season.

SC East Bengal came into the eighth edition of the ISL carrying forward their form from last season. The club has appointed a new set of coaches to give the team a fresh approach. But things were not very different from their previous outing in the tournament. A draw against Chennaiyin FC in their last fixture has renewed hopes of a rebuild for head coach Jose Manuel Diaz.

FC Goa had a similar setup from last season. Outgoing Igor Angulo and Jamie Donachie were replaced by Airam Cabrera and Dylan Fox.

The tie between SC East Bengal and FC Goa kicked off with the former looking to be more resilient defensively in order to avoid conceding early. FC Goa looked to be menacing right from the start. The Gaurs showed intent in the attack. But as the game proceeded, SC East Bengal settled in and used their pressing efficiently to disrupt FC Goa's natural game.

Both sides traded goals between each other before Alberto Noguero scored the final goal of the match for FC Goa.

Let's take a look at the 4 things we learned from this interesting encounter:

#4 SC East Bengal's inconsistency in setting up

Amir Dervisevic celebrates his equaliser against FC Goa

One of the major aspects of SC East Bengal's poor display has been their inconsistency in fielding a set starting line-up. This has impacted the team chemistry.

A certain number of players have also been deployed outside their natural positions which disallowed them to play their usual game.

Raju Gaikwad and Bikash Jairu have been the most out-of-form players. They have been used repeatedly for their skill-sets but they have not favored the side too much.

#3 FC Goa's relentlessness

FC Goa did not win a single match in this edition of the ISL and were a completely out-of-shape side. But the persistence of head coach Juan Ferrando and the players to get their business back on track was on display against SC East Bengal.

The team fell back on continuous occasions when SC East Bengal managed to equalize every time after FC Goa had scored. But Juan Ferrando's men were relentless in the attack. They kept on creating chances against an SC East Bengal side that was not too comfortable in their defensive transitions.

#2 The positive aspects of SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal, despite their defeat, had some positive signs. Forwards Antonio Perosevic and Daniel Chima Chukwu are slowly turning up for the side.

Antonio has on many occasions shown how good he can be on the break. With a partner like Daniel Chima, the mix of things can be interesting.

#1 FC Goa's defensive woes

FC Goa, despite the win, still have to work on their defensive setup. Their ability to get into shape during transitions needs work.

SC East Bengal's third goal was a clear example of the lapses in transition. It could cause FC Goa problems going further into the tournament.

Edited by Aditya Singh