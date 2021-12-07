SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Who will win today's ISL match?

SC East Bengal will host FC Goa in match no. 21 of the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Both sides are without a win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). The Kolkata-based club have two points to their name, drawing matches against Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have not been able to register a single point so far and are on the back of 3 consecutive losses. Both sides currently sit at the bottom of the table, with SC East Bengal in 10th and FC Goa in 11th.

SC East Bengal started their ISL campaign with a draw against Jamshedpur FC, followed by a 3-0 defeat to arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the derby before a 6-4 loss to Odisha FC. FC Goa, on the other hand, have lost all their fixtures so far, starting with a 3-0 loss to the defending champions Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Head-to-Head

SC East Bengal and FC Goa have met each other on two occasions before this. Both encounters ended in draws.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Team News

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal will miss the services of right back Ankit Mukherjee, winger Jackichand Singh and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya in this fixture. The expected date of the comeback of all three players is not known.

FC Goa

FC Goa have no injury concerns and head coach Juan Ferrando will have the entire squad at his disposal.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Predicted Line-ups

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Tomislav Mrcela, Daniel Gomes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Hira Mondal, Md. Rafique, Darren Sidoel, Amir Dervisevic, Joyner Lourenco

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Nongdomba Naorem, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa's Devendra Murgaonkar after scoring the equalizer against SC East Bengal in the previous ISL (Image Courtesy: ISL)

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Prediction

The two teams will want to establish themselves as a strong force in this ISL given their reputation. SC East Bengal, having secured a draw against Chennaiyin FC, will want to build on that and progress further while FC Goa look for their first win in this edition of the ISL.

Although both teams have been on a poor run of form, SC East Bengal will have a slight edge in this fixture and we expect them to come out on top.

Edited by Prem Deshpande