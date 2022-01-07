SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will host Mumbai City FC in Match No. 52 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

SC East Bengal are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just five points from nine matches. Interim head coach Renedy Singh was in the dugout for the side's most recent outing against Bengaluru FC. The team was compact defensively to finish with a 1-1 draw.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, have had a few problems in the recent past. The team failed to take its chances against Odisha FC in its previous fixture and lost the match 4-2. Des Buckingham will want to turn things around in his favor, given how his opponents have struggled throughout the season.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

SC East Bengal have met Mumbai City FC only twice in this competition since their debut in the last ISL season. The Kolkata-based club lost on both occasions.

Matches played: 2

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Mumbai City FC wins: 2

Draws: 0

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3)

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11), Bartholomew Ogbeche (8), Bipin Singh (6)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match).

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50, Subrata Paul (SC East Bengal) - 21, Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 61

Most passes: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825, Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1490, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 1124

Most interceptions: Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 27, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 57

Most tackles: Ankit Mukherjee (SC East Bengal) - 61, Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 173

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee