×
Create
Notifications

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Suhair VP celebrates his goal against East Bengal (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Suhair VP celebrates his goal against East Bengal (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 28, 2022 12:27 PM IST
Preview

SC East Bengal will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in match no. 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Monday.

The two sides, who are out of contention for the top 4, will look to conclude their campaign on a victorious note. The Highlanders have had a good record against the Red and Gold Brigade, with Suhair VP often netting in this fixture.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other three times overall. The Highlanders came out on top on each occasion against the Kolkata-based outfit.

Matches played: 3

SC East Bengal wins: 0

NorthEast United FC wins: 3

Draws: 0.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Predicted Line-ups

SC East Bengal (4-4-2)

Sankar Roy, Raju Gaikwad, Joyner Lourenco, Franjo Prce, Bikash Jairu, Fran Sota, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammad Rafique, Naorem Singh, Thongkosiem Haokip.

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3)

Mirshad Michu, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Mohamed Irshad, Marco Sahanek, Suhair VP, Deshorn Brown.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

With both teams not in the race for the top four, they have little to take away from this fixture.

However, the Highlanders will fancy their chances because of their perfect record against East Bengal, and striker Suhair VP's prolific returns against them. Nevertheless, with both teams looking to conclude their campaigns on a high, a draw could ensue.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-1 NorthEast United FC.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी