ISL 2021-22: 3 foreigners who could be their team's best performers

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021/22) is just around the corner, with the new season all set to commence on 19th November. The tournament has achieved immense success over the years since its inception in 2014 and is once again expected to create a great buzz among Indian football fans.

One of the key reasons for the success of the ISL has been the involvement of several overseas stars who have lit up the event with their incredible displays.

The presence of quality foreign stars brings great versatility to a team which also helps the young Indian stars to learn from the best. On that note, let’s take a look at the three foreigners to watch out for in ISL 2021/22.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC)

Bartholomew Ogbeche will key key to HFC's success (Image: ISL Media)

Bartholomew Ogbeche is undoubtedly among the best overseas players the ISL has seen. The player first came to prominence in 2018 when he joined NorthEast United FC, scoring 12 goals. Thereafter he moved to Kerala Blasters, where he improved on his goal tally and finished with 15 goals, ending the team's highest goalscorer of the season.

Last season, Ogbeche moved to Mumbai City FC, where he scored eight goals and helped his team lift the title. The player has now moved to Hyderabad FC for the upcoming season.

The striker currently stands third among all-time goal scorers in the Indian Super League. He will be a vital component of the Hyderabad team, who will look to improve on their fifth-place finish from the previous season.

Jonathas De Jesus (Odisha FC)

Jonathas De Jesus comes into the ISL with a bag full of experience (Image: As shared by OFC Media)

Jonathas De Jesus, Odisha FC's new recruit, is unquestionably one of the finest acquisitions in the ISL 2021/22. Jonathas has played in three of Europe's top five competitions. He played for Brescia Calcio and Torino FC in the Serie A, Elche CF, and Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga, and Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga.

The Juggernauts finished bottom the previous season and will be hoping that Jonathan's addition will boost the team's performance. He scored six goals in ten games last season, and Odisha FC will be expecting him to put up a performance similar to that for them this season.

Igor Angulo (Mumbai City FC)

Last yeat's Golden Boot. winner will be among the ones to watch out for (Image: ISL Media)

Spanish striker Igor Angulo will be plying his trade for defending champions Mumbai City FC this ISL 2021/22 season.

Angulo shined in his debut season where he played for FC Goa, scoring 14 times and bagging the coveted Golden Boot.

The has experience of playing across several countries and has also featured for Athletico Bilbao in Spanish La Liga. The defending champions Mumbai City FC will hope he can replicate his form from last season. Angulo’s addition will be a major boost for the club and will start as favorites to clinch the ISL title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy