ISL 2021/22: Three youngsters to watch out for in edition of the Indian Super League

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021/22) is less than a month away and has begun to create an excitement among fans. The league has been among the most awaited events in Indian football and has grown over the years as a successful event.

The ISL 2021/22 will begin on November 19 and as every year it will feature several exciting young Indian talents. Over the seasons, it has produced a number of outstanding and talented young players who have embraced the competition to exhibit their abilities and aid them to be ready for the international stage.

With teams having to field a minimum of seven Indian players from ISL 2021/22, there will be an increase in opportunities for the upcoming stars to prove their worth. On that note, let’s take a look at the three youngsters to watch out for in ISL 2021/22.

Sanjeev Stalin (Kerala Blasters)

Sanjeev Stalin is one of the young Indian talents to look out for

Sanjeev Stalin is one of India's most promising youngsters. The 20-year-old left-back will be seen in action in the ISL 2021/22 after signing with the Kerala Blasters following two years with Sertanense F.C. and Aves in Portugal's second division.

During his time in India, the young gun has shown his ability to produce vital crosses into the box. Stalin was a part of the Indian U17, and U20 sides. He was also a part of the team that took part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Stalin assisted India's solitary goal in the competition against Colombia.

The left-back also featured for the Indian Arrows in the I-League. He has established himself as one of the nation's most intriguing young players, with a knack for set-pieces. He'll be crucial for the Kerala Blasters, who are looking to make a return after finishing 10th last season.

Bidyashagar Singh (Bengaluru FC)

Bidyashagar Singh will represent Bengaluru FC in the upcoming edition of the ISL

Bidyashagar Singh is a 23-year-old rising talent who displayed his skills in the 2021-21 I-League for TRAU FC. He laid his hands on the coveted Golden Boot by scoring 12 goals, including two hat-tricks and thus becoming only the second Indian to do so.

His performances saw him gain interest from multiple ISL clubs. He eventually signed up for Bengaluru FC FC and will now ply his trade alongside Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri.

The striker has demonstrated incredible attacking prowess and is projected to flourish for the Blues in the ISL 2021-22 season. With his inclusion, Bengaluru FC will now aim to better their performance from last season where they finished in seventh spot.

Muhammad Nemil (FC Goa)

Muhammad Nemil is a product of the Reliance Foundation's Young Champs

Muhammad Nemil is another young Indian prospect who has impressed everyone with his exceptional footballing abilities. The 19-year-old skilled midfielder rose through the ranks from the Reliance Foundation's Young Champs (RFYC) academy.

During his time there, he delivered several magnificent performances which saw him travel with the RFYC boys for training tours to England and Japan.

Further, his performances saw him feature for spanish football team FE Grama. Nemil boasts exceptional ball-carrying abilities and possesses the skill to hit the ball with both feet with force and precision. He also has an exceptional command over the ball. He represents FC Goa, and is one of the young players to watch out for in the ISL 2021/22.

Edited by Diptanil Roy