ISL 2021-22: Top five defenders in the league this season

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 is nearing its conclusion with the two sides left to battle it out for the ISL trophy. This edition of the ISL saw very closely contested matches amongst some of the best football teams in India.

With a reduction in the number of foreigners in the starting XI, the ISL teams went out to secure deals with some of the finest foreign players the league has ever witnessed. The changes enabled the teams to put on some of the finest performances ever seen in the Indian football ecosystem.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best defenders from the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

#5 Naorem Roshan Singh (Bengaluru FC)

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed some of the finest performances by full-backs like Asish Rai, Akash Mishra and Harmanjot Khabra. However, Bengaluru FC's Naorem Roshan Singh caught the eye with his defensive as well as offensive prowess.

The 22-year old full-back won the heart of head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli with his exploits in the offensive zone. He is the only defender in the competition to have bagged seven assists.

His ability to play on both flanks made him Marco's favorite. Despite the Blues failing to make it to the top four, Naorem's capabilities have earned him a place amongst other top rated defenders in the ISL.

#4 Tiri

The ISL veteran put on some classy performances at the heart of the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. Irrespective of who he partnered at the back, the former Atletico Madrid B defender was responsible for carrying the ball from the defensive third and progressing it further up the pitch for the likes of Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous to hammer opposition defenses.

Tiri has started 17 matches for the Mariners and has 42 tackles, 51 interceptions, and 89 clearances to his name. He is the league leader in the number of interceptions.

#3 Peter Hartley

Peter Hartley has been a leader for Jamshedpur FC players on and off the field. The English centre-back, with his massive physical stature, was a nightmare for all his opponents. Partnering Eli Sabia in the Jamshedpur FC backline, Peter was also a massive threat during offensive set-pieces, overpowering opposition players in their attempt to score.

Peter Hartley has bagged three goals during his ISL 2021-22 campaign with Jamshedpur FC.

#2 Marko Leskovic

Marko Leskovic has been one of the most outstanding defenders in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. The Croatian centre-back, often regarded as the Virgil Van Dijk of the ISL by his admirers, has had very few who have dribbled past him. Leskovic's composure in 1v1 situations has been a treat for the eyes.

Leskovic was also responsible for progressing the ball during the build-up phases and the defender did so with ease even while he was pressed.

#1 Ruivah Hormipam

The 21-year old Ruivah has displayed immense composure and maturity as a defender and was awarded the emerging player for the month of March. His partnership with Leskovic seems to have been going on for ages given their understanding. The defender's performance against Jamshedpur FC in the two-legged semi-finals caught the eye of many.

Given his attributes, young Ruivah Hormipam will be going places with his performances.

Edited by Diptanil Roy