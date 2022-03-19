ISL 2021-22: Top four goalkeepers in the league this season

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season witnessed not only a lot of goals but also some brilliant efforts to stop them from going in. With the introduction of foreign coaching staff in some teams, players are approaching games differently

The goalkeepers have been no exception. In the modern game, they are expected to be the first attackers while their side is in possession. Hence, the role of the custodians has evolved to much more than just shot-stoppers.

On that note, let's take a look at the four best goalkeepers from the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

#4 Amrinder Singh (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Amrinder Singh made a slow and shaky start to the 2021-22 season under Antonio Lopez Habas. However, following Lopez's dismissal, Amrinder seemed to tilt towards his old shape under Juan Ferrando.

The Mariners custodian became an active component in ATK Mohun Bagan's build-up phase. Amrinder also has six clean sheets to his name in the 22 games he featured in for the Green and Maroon Brigade. His number in the Minutes per Goal conceded is 68.28, which is also decent for someone who arrived late on the scene.

Subrata Paul's introduction to the ATK Mohun Bagan camp raised some questions about Amrinder's position between the sticks However, the India international stood strong and retained his place in the starting line-up.

#3 Laxmikant Kattimani (Hyderabad FC)

Laxmikant Kattimani has evolved to a different level in the ISL 2021-22 season. The Nizams' custodian featured in a higher number of matches compared to his previous two seasons at the club.

Although Kattimani has conceded a number of goals this season, there has also been an increase in his save percentage. This figure has increased from 69.4% to 70.8%. With him in between the sticks, Hyderabad FC also have a higher winning rate.

Out of the 19 matches Kattimani featured in this season, the Nizams have won 11, drawn five and lost three. Amongst the two penalties he has had to face, Kattimani has saved one.

Kattimani's goal-kicks have been a real asset to Manolo Marquez's side. The keeper has made some improvements in his accuracy with long goal-kicks.

#2 TP Rehenesh

TP Rehenesh has shown an improvement in between the sticks for the Men of Steel. Rehenesh, who has featured for the Highlanders and Kerala Blasters FC, is a massive shot-stopper and has proved to be vital for Owen Coyle's side.

Winning the ISL Shield and keeping a clean sheet in the final league fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan is a huge achievement for the 28-year old.

#1 Prabhsukhan Gill

Kerala Blasters FC needed a replacement after Albino Gomes picked up an injury and Prabhsukhan Gill stepped up to fill in for his predecessor. The 20-year-old has been massive for the Yellow Tuskers this season.

The young custodian has displayed immense maturity and experience and stunned opponents with his movements across the goal. With the Blasters reaching the final, Gill will have a massive role under the crossbar in his team's attempt to win some silverware.

