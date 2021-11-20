ISL 2021/22: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

The second match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see Bengaluru FC square off against the NorthEast United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, November 20th.

Bengaluru FC had a disappointing campaign last season, finishing seventh and failing to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the ISL. The team has a new coach in Marco Pezzaiuoli and will be aiming for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC struggled in the first half of last season under coach Gerard Nus. Following his sacking, Khalid Jamil took over the reins and inspired his team to make a comeback. They won six and drew three of their final nine matches to reach the semi-finals.

NorthEast United FC @NEUtdFC



#StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite This #HeroISL Season 8, we unleash the 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝟴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 that come together to form NorthEast United FC. This is where the diversity of 8 meets to form an 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 power. 💪♾ This #HeroISL Season 8, we unleash the 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝟴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 that come together to form NorthEast United FC. This is where the diversity of 8 meets to form an 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 power. 💪♾ #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite https://t.co/cFCtHzuXjg

In terms of team news, Bengaluru FC will be without a few players. Parag Srivas, Akashdeep Singh and Rohit Kumar are all nursing injuries and will be unavailable for the game. Harmanpreet Singh, meanwhile, is out of the entire campaign having picked up a knee injury while featuring for the Blues in the Durand Cup.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have no known injury concerns and Khalid Jamil will have a full squad at his disposal.

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other on 10 occasions so far, with Bengaluru FC having won five. While four games ended in draws, North East United have managed just one win over Bengaluru FC.

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC & NorthEast United FC kick off?

Date: November 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee