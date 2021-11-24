ISL 2021-22: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 

Match 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Odisha FC begin their ISL campaign against an upbeat Bengaluru FC side who won their opening game.

Odisha FC finished with a wooden spoon last season, managing to win just two games the entire season. The team has a new manager this time around and will hope that it can turn things in their favour.

Odisha conceded the most goals overall last time around. They also conceded 16 goals from set pieces, the most by any side, and it will be interesting to see how the team performs this time around.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, started their ISL campaign on a positive note with a 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC. While their attackers were fantastic, the Blues' defense did look quite shaky and they will look to address it going forward this season.

Today's game will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

Odisha FC have never been able to get the better of Bengaluru FC in four head-to-head clashes between the two sides. Bengaluru FC won the first three clashes between the two sides, with the last head-to-head clash ending in a 1-1 draw.

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

Date: November 24, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Where to watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

