Games are coming thick and fast in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 as the league has already been played in host cities barring Goa. East Bengal FC managed to register their first win of the current ISL edition while Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC clinch wins on their return to their home cities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneshwar respectively in ISL Matchweek 3.

NorthEast United FC are yet to win a single game in the current ISL edition, while Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have been dealt low scoring defeats. FC Goa grabbed the bragging rights in a high voltage clash against Chennaiyin FC while Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a draw.

Let's go through all five results from ISL Matchweek 3.

East Bengal FC end their 10-match winless streak in the ISL, thanks to NorthEast United FC

East Bengal's Mahesh Singh dispossessed an onrushing Mohammed Irshad in the NorthEast United FC half and set up Cleiton Silva to open the scoring for the Reds and Golds in Guwahati.

Stephen Constantinen's side were in charge of the game and added a second through a terrific long ranger from Charalambous Kyriakou in the second-half to make it 2-0.

Australian midfielder Jordan O'Doherty made it 3-0 for East Bengal FC in the 84th minute after a counter attack. NorthEast United FC earned a consolation goal through Matt Derbyshire in additional time as East Bengal FC ran out 3-1 victors on the night in Guwahati.

Dheeraj Singh saves the day for FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa opened the scoring against Chennaiyin FC in Chennai right in the 10th minute. A pinpoint delivery from Noah Wail Sadaoui saw Redeem Tlang put in a glancing header to make it 1-0. Chennaiyin FC kept knocking on the FC Goa goal with frequent shots on target but Dheeraj Singh stood in line with some terrific saves.

Noah Wail Sadaoui scored FC Goa's second of the night and put the game to bed in additional time with a brilliant solo goal against the run of play as FC Goa won 2-0 against Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC play out a draw

It did not take long for Mumbai City FC to score the first goal of the match. Greg Stewart weaved his magic on the right side of the pitch and set up Lallianzuala Chhangte for the final touch into the goal in the eighth minute against Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC responded four minutes later. A long throw-in into the Mumbai City FC box was headed on by Harry Sawyer towards Daniel Chima Chukwu, who beat his marker and headed it past a hapless Phurba Lachenpa in the Mumbai City FC goal. The game did not see many scoring opportunities for both sides, thus ending 1-1.

Ogbeche sinks Bengaluru FC in Hyderabad FC's homecoming

Hyderabad FC's homecoming to the Gachibowli Stadium was a delight for the fans as the Nizams ran away 1-0 winners against regional rivals Bengaluru FC. The home side controlled the game throughout the 90 minutes and came close to scoring on several occasions.

Javier Siverio missed a header while Halicharan Narzary hit the goal post before Bartholomew Ogbeche eventually scored the winner late in the second half. A Hyderabad FC corner was fumbled by Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on goal and the ricochet was headed in by the Nigerian forward in the 84th minute to earn all three points for Hyderabad FC.

Pedro Martin wins it late for Odisha FC against Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC drew first blood against Odisha FC with a Harmanjot Singh Khabra header in the first half courtesy of a swirling cross from the left by Adrian Luna. Odisha FC eventually managed to equalize after a shot from Carlos Delgado ended up with Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who just had to slot it home from close range in the second-half.

Odisha FC were not done just yet. A long ball clearance from Amrinder Singh ended with Odisha FC substitute Pedro Martin firing in a venomous volley from outside the box in the 86th minute to win three points for Odisha FC in a 2-1 victory in the ISL.

ISL 2022-23 Matchweek 3 results at a glance

NorthEast United FC 1-3 East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC 0-2 FC Goa

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Hyderabad FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Poll : 0 votes