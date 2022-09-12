ISL 2022-23: 3 East Bengal stars who could be player of the season

East Bengal (EB) have been a revered cultural and footballing emblem in the country for over a century. But since switching over to the Indian Super League (ISL), the Red and Gold brigade have failed to resonate with similar fights and passions they used to.

With rejuvenated hope and a revamped squad, EB are gearing up to bury the ghosts of the past. The Kolkata giants will definitely need some work on and off the pitch to fight the heavyweights, but they have moved smartly in the transfer window. Shaping up under the tutelage of head coach Stephen Constantine, the Torchbearers have managed to strike a neat balance between youth and experience.

Among both their Indian and foreign contingents, East Bengal have some quality players who can make a difference over the course of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be the player of the season for the Red and Gold brigade:

#1 Ivan Gonzalez (Centre-back)

Even in his brief spell for East Bengal so far (three appearances in the Durand Cup), Ivan Gonzalez has already shown that he's going to be a pivotal part of the club's backline.

The Spaniard was a leader both on and off the pitch for FC Goa, and East Bengal fans will be hoping he can replicate a similar impact for the Kolkata giants.

The 32-year-old played 36 matches for the Gaurs in the ISL, registering 138 tackles, 119 clearances, and 48 blocks. The Real Madrid graduate also showed his prowess going forward, registering three goals and two assists.

#2 VP Suhair (Forward)

In an otherwise forgettable last season for NorthEast United FC, VP Suhair showed real character to stand up and perform when everything around him was falling apart.

The Palakkad-born forward made 19 appearances for the Highlanders, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Suhair can either play as a wide forward, or even in a two-striker formation. He's physical, sturdy, and has a clean shot on him, which makes the former Gokulam Kerala man one of the hottest Indian forwards in the transfer market.

Playing alongside the likes of Cleiton Silva, Aniket Jadhav, and Eliandro in the forward line, the 29-year-old could replicate or better his performances from last season.

#3 Jordan O'Doherty (Midfielder)

The former Newcastle Jets midfielder was the final overseas signing of the Kolkata giants. Jordan O'Doherty is primarily a central midfielder, but can also slot in as a defensive midfielder or even as a No. 10.

Furthermore, being just 24, he has age on his side and will give East Bengal fans a lot of hope.

The Mallorca-born midfielder plied his trade at Australian club Newcastle Jets last season, featuring in 23 matches.

His ball-carrying abilities will be crucial for orchestrating the play from the middle of the park. Jordan also represented Australia in international football and was an important member of their U-23 squad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar