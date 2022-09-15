ISL 2022-23: 3 goalkeepers to keep an eye on

In the modern era, goalkeepers have seen a change in the manner in which they are perceived. Currently, the man between the sticks is more than just a shot-stopper. He is the first attacker and the goalkeeper's footwork has become a point of reference while assessing their quality. Hence, the custodians have had to raise the bar to fit into the starting line-ups of their respective teams.

Things in the ISL have not been too different either. Despite being late to the party, the goalkeepers in the ISL have had to re-arrange themselves in order to break into the first team. The league has witnessed some of the best custodians playing on the Indian subcontinent, leaving attackers amazed with their abilities under the crossbar.

On that note, let's take a look at three goalkeepers to keep an eye on during ISL 2022-23.

#3 Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)

Phurba Lachenpa was picked up by the Islanders before the start of the 2020-21 season. But the former Real Kashmir FC custodian could not get into the starting XI due to the presence of the experienced Amrinder Singh. However, with Singh's departure to ATK Mohun Bagan the following season, Lachenpa seemed like the perfect successor but Mohammad Nawaz was chosen as the first-choice keeper.

Nawaz, however, could not replace his predecessor and Des Buckingham showed trust in the former Snow Leopards man. He made it to the starting line-up during the club's AFC Champions League and impressed the technical staff at the club with his abilities.

Lachenpa has also had an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign, featuring as the first-choice custodian for the Islanders in the Durand Cup 2022.

He could have the best season in a Mumbai City FC shirt and become one of the best custodians of ISL 2022-23.

#2 TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC)

The Kozhikode-born goalkeeper joined Jamshedpur FC at the start of the 2020-21 season and immediately became the first-choice keeper for the Red Miners.

Rehenesh has been one of the key factors in his side's League Shield win in the 2021-22 season. Managing six clean sheets for Owen Coyle's side, Rehenesh helped Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia in keeping the opposition's attackers at bay, helping the team cope with the requirements of the match.

Although Rehenesh is not too good with the ball at his feet, he has shown a decent amount of expertise in possession while initiating attacks from the back for his team.

An excellent shot-stopper who is yet to feature for the national side, Rehenesh could be catapulted to fame in the 2022-23 season, with other big names still to find their form.

#1 Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Kerala Blasters FC)

Albino Gomes took a knock and was sidelined with an injury for the rest of the 2021-22 season. This served as the perfect opportunity for young Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to showcase his abilities for a side who were yet to find their rhythm for the season.

The youngster turned out to be the best goalkeeper of the season, guiding his team to a runner-up finish behind eventual winners Hyderabad FC.

Gill made some outstanding saves for Kerala Blasters FC and was adjudged the winner of the "Golden Glove" at the end of the season. The Punjab-born custodian, who until December 5, 2021, served as a backup keeper to Albino, shot to fame with his acrobatics in between the sticks. He not only managed to impress his teammates and coaches but also caught the eye of opponents.

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill could be one of those goalkeepers who could be influential for their side in ISL 2022-23.

