ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 1

The ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) started with a bang at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, where Kerala Blasters FC took on East Bengal FC last Friday, October 7.

The former dominated proceedings throughout the match, winning it by a 3-1 margin, signaling the start of yet another exciting chapter in the league's history.

In fact, the entirety of matchday one has been alike in many ways. All five encounters have made football fans gravitate to the stands or be glued to their television screens.

The 2022-23 edition of the ISL has, so far, been a nail-biting affair and has set the stage for such thrilling contests in the days ahead.

Below, we take a look at three hits from matchday one of the ISL 2022-23.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan bowled over by the Karikari effect

ATK Mohun Bagan hosted Chennaiyin FC for their ISL 2022-23 season opener at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, October 10.

The Mariners broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, but Chennaiyin FC steadily showed their character after the half-time break.

The introduction of Ghanian striker Kwame Karikari made all the difference for Thomas Brdaric's side. Karikari scored from the spot and set up Rahim Ali for another as the Marina Machans won 2-1.

Karikari's ISL debut is one that showed promise for a brighter future as the season progresses.

#2 Ivan Kaliuzhnyi's debut for Kerala Blasters FC

The Ukrainian midfielder was introduced in the game against East Bengal FC midway through the second half. Ivan made an instant impact after coming off the bench.

He darted through the central channel, leaving defenders on the floor and ending the move with a sublime finish. His goal helped the Yellow Tuskers double their lead over the Kolkata giants.

His second goal was a work of art. Kaliuzhnyi was outside the box for a corner. The Ukrainian midfielder's volley from a defensive clearance added a third for Ivan Vukomanovic's side, sealing a win for the Blasters.

#1 Odisha FC stunning Jamshedpur FC with a second-half comeback

In the last game of matchday 1, the Juggernauts were up against the Men of Steel at the Furnace on Tuesday, October 11.

Aidy Boothroyd's side made a bright start to the game with two early goals. But Odisha FC did not sit back. Josep Gombau's team pulled one back in the 15th minute courtesy of Diego Mauricio. The visitors turned on the heat in the second half, staging a comeback that involved another goal from the Brazilian talisman.

Odisha FC playing out a 3-3 draw with Jamshedpur FC on the latter's home turf has to be one of the best moments of matchday 1.

#3 Stephen Constantine's ISL debut

The former Indian national football team head coach joined East Bengal FC ahead of the 2022-23 season.

In the build-up to the first game, Constantine underlined his preparations to face Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi, stating that he did not intend to lose.

However, things were different in the game. The Yellow Tuskers outplayed the Red and Gold Brigade in major portions of the game.

Constantine's debut in Indian club football started on a disappointment note.

#2 Juan Ferrando's start to the campaign

After an ambitious transfer window, the Kolkata giants were being considered contenders right from the first day.

However, that wasn't the case for the Green and Maroon Brigade. ATK Mohun Bagan fell short of tricks despite going ahead in the game against Chennaiyin FC.

The Mariners looked out of shape for most of the second half proceedings and were stunned by the visitors' comeback.

#1 Controversial offside decision on Jon Gaztanaga's equalizer against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC started their campaign against NorthEast United FC. Both teams have fresh faces in their dugouts.

However, the Blues, fresh from their Durand Cup triumph, sought to carry on with their momentum with a winning start to their ISL 2022-23 campaign. But Simon Grasyon's side struggled to find an opening against the Highlanders and only managed to break through late in the second half.

The talking point of this particular fixture revolved around NorthEast United FC's injury-time equalizer scored by Jon Gaztanaga. The match officials flagged it offside despite it not being one.

This drew a furious reaction from NorthEast United head coach Marco Balbul, who was sent off for the same.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Blues.

