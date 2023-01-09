ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 14

The fourteenth matchday (January 5-8) of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed several intriguing games, some nail-biting moments, and a huge shock on Sunday (January 8).

The week began with one of the division’s most in-form teams, Hyderabad FC, displaying a clinical performance in defeating FC Goa by three goals to one at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bengaluru FC piled on the misery of bottom-placed NorthEast United the following day, with Alan Costa scoring in stoppage time to make it 2-1 in favor of the Blues.

Meanwhile, the first of Saturday’s doubleheader saw Chennaiyin FC come from behind to secure a point against Jamshedpur FC. Odisha FC then overcame East Bengal FC’s challenge with a scoreline of 3-1 in the second game.

The best, however, was saved for the last. Mumbai City FC dismantled Kerala Blasters by four goals to nil, as Ivan Vukomanovic’s side had no answer to the 2022-23 ISL’s champions-elect.

On that note, let’s take a look at three hits from matchday fourteen of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Mumbai City FC are unstoppable at the moment

The match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters was earmarked as a clash between two titans, with both teams arriving in Mumbai in spectacular form. However, it was only one side that grabbed the headlines in the battle's aftermath.

The Mumbai Football Arena witnessed a flurry of goals, with the Islanders jumping to a four-goal lead in the opening quarter of the game. Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s brace and goals from Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh left the Tuskers shell-shocked.

40 goals in 13 matches, an unbeaten record this campaign and eight victories on the trot are arguably numbers unheard of in the Indian Super League. It begs the question of who can stop Des Buckingham’s well-oiled machine.

#2 The tale of two strikers - Bartholomew Ogbeche and Diego Mauricio

Hyderabad FC have once again demonstrated their ability to grind results. Last season, star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche scored 17 goals on their road to lifting the trophy. This season, the Nigerian had failed to get on the scoresheet regularly until he rediscovered his magic this game week.

Ogbeche's hat trick against FC Goa sealed another crucial victory for the Nizams in their quest for the ISL Shield. Manolo Marquez will hope that Ogbeche has turned his goal-scoring form around with this morale-boosting performance.

Meanwhile, Josep Gambou’s Odisha FC started the season like they meant business. However, things turned bleak, as they were winless in their previous four outings. The game against East Bengal FC was a crucial one for the Juggernauts.

They needed inspiration, and one man certainly stepped up to the task. Odisha FC’s cult hero Diego Mauricio scored twice and assisted once, whilst causing problems for the Red and Gold Brigade’s backline. A 3-1 victory further cemented their spot in the top half of the table.

#3 Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC show signs of promise

Bengaluru FC manager Simon Grayson was well aware that his side needed positive results to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their match against NorthEast United was a cagey affair in the first half, with the Blues failing to punish their opponents.

However, the second-half display was one to behold as Grayson’s side played with intent. Although NorthEast United scored an equalizer, the Blues were rewarded for their efforts when Alan Costa’s towering header found the back of the net in the 94th minute.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, showed their mental strength as they turned around a two-goal deficit to secure a point. This was by no means an ideal result but the performance would have pleased manager Thomas Brdaric.

Time is running out for Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC. Nonetheless, both sides appear to be hitting form at the right moment.

Here are three flops from matchday fourteen of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Kerala Blasters fail to capitalize on their recent momentum

Ahead of their clash with Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters were on a run that was matched only by their opponents. Since their defeat in the reverse fixture in late October, Ivan Vukomanovic’s Yellow Army shifted gears, with seven victories and a solitary draw in their last eight games.

However, once the ball started rolling, the Blasters succumbed to the intensity and pressure of the Islanders. Vukomanovic cut a forlorn figure on the touchline as Kerala Blasters were simply buried on the Mumbai coast.

The defeat leaves them eight points behind the league leaders. Moreover, ATK Mohun Bagan could overtake the Tuskers with a victory next week. They will need to reset and bounce back if they are to compete with the frontrunners.

#2 Stephen Constantine’s side looks out of ideas

During East Bengal’s previous outing against Bengaluru FC, Cleiton Silva's momentous free-kick sealed a valuable three points and put his side on the roadmap for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, they were completely out of ideas against Odisha FC on Saturday (January 7). Constantine instructed his side to remain compact in defense and looked to hit the Juggernauts on the break. However, their opponents ousted them completely as they had only two shots on target compared to Odisha FC’s seven.

#3 FC Goa put themselves in a spot of bother

FC Goa have always been a side that plays attacking football by dominating possession and committing men forward. But mistakes at the back have proven costly and this was once again the case against Hyderabad FC.

After going a goal down against the run of play, the Nizams started controlling the proceedings in the second half. The Gaurs soon equalized and went for the kill but Hyderabad FC’s clinical ability in front of goal was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

The result certainly had ramifications for Carlos Pena’s men. They are currently in sixth place with 19 points but Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC are quickly closing them down.

