ISL 2022-23: 3 hits and flops from Matchday 5

The topsy-turvy nature of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been in full flight right through the fifth gameweek of the 2022-23 season. While some teams have eclipsed the expectations of their fans, some are experiencing unfathomable lows.

The week started with an absolute display of domination by FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC as the Gaurs scripted a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

The focus then quickly shifted to Kolkata, where East Bengal suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Chennaiyin FC.

The first of the two matches on Saturday was a top-of-the-table clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC. It was Manolo Marquez's side who emerged victorious by a 1-0 margin after a tedious 90 minutes of football.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters hammered NorthEast United 3-0 to hand the Highlanders their fifth consecutive defeat of the season. The final game of the week was an absolute exhibition of attacking football between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, who played out a 2-2 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at three hits from matchday five of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan display breathtaking football

Undoubtedly, the highest of the highs in the gameweek came in the final clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Right from the first whistle to the final, the two sides exchanged blows without any hint of stopping like champion boxers.

The Islanders opened the scoring through a thunderbolt from Lallianzuala Chhangte in the fourth minute. What followed was a breathtaking display of attack and counter-attack from both sides.

Mumbai's lead was neutralized just minutes after the half-time break when Mehtab Singh inadvertently diverted a Joni Kauko shot into his own net. The Mariners were back on level terms, but Rostyn Griffiths propelled Mumbai City FC into the lead in the 72nd minute.

Juan Ferrando's team still weren't done. Despite going down to 10 men, Carl McHugh's late goal restored parity as both sides shared the spoils.

#2 Carlos Pena's FC Goa are possession-obsessed but pragmatic

The Gaurs have enjoyed a solid start to their campaign, losing just one of their four encounters. Their only loss came against Hyderabad FC last week, where they dominated possession but failed to breach the Nizams' defensive lines.

Against Jamshedpur FC, the Goans looked a lot more pragmatic in possession. Rather than thoroughly relying on playing through the middle, Pena's side also utilized their wing play to break open the opposition's defense.

Goa looks a lot more like a well-settled unit coming into the new season.

#3 Vafa Hakhamaneshi and his act of humanity

After scoring what would eventually turn out to be the winner against East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC centre-back Vafa Hakhamaneshi raced to the sidelines and unveiled his undershirt with the message - "Women, Life, Freedom".

He celebrated in solidarity with anti-regime protests in Iran in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old girl was allegedly taken into custody for not wearing a hijab in accordance with government standards. Reportedly, she was dealt a fatal blow in police custody.

Although Vafa was shown a second yellow card for taking off his jersey, the Iranian international's actions showed that there are lot many things going on across the globe that are way more important than football.

Vafa's use of his platform to make his voice heard shows that footballers aren't ready to be silenced anytime soon.

Not everything was hunky-dory though. so here are three flops from matchday five of the ISL 2022-23.

#1 NorthEast United FC's on-field troubles intensify

The Highlanders have sunk to their fifth consecutive defeat and there are very few positives to focus on.

Although NorthEast United had a few chances throughout their clash against the Blasters, at no point did they look like the better side. In the second half, their resistance absolutely crumbled.

Dimitrios Diamantakos opened the scoring in the 56th minute while Sahal Abdul Samad added a brace off the bench. Marco Balbul, owing to his suspension, was left looking at his side's downfall from the stands.

#2 Defensive lapses and blunt attacking line dampening East Bengal's hopes

While Chennaiyin FC have revived their stop-start season with a victory in Kolkata, East Bengal slumped to their fourth defeat of the season. The Red and Gold Brigade had two glorious opportunities in the first half to pull ahead but Cleiton Silva and Suhair VP squandered both chances.

In the second 45, Stephen Constantine's side were made to rue their missed opportunities as Vafa Hakhamaneshi scored in the 69th minute from a routine corner kick routine. The Iranian was left unmarked and he thumped home from point-blank range.

#3 Jamshedpur FC far away from their last season's Shield-winning form

Aidy Boothroyd and Jamshedpur FC have their work cut out ahead of their clash against league leaders Hyderabad FC. The Red Miners have looked off-color right from the start. Against FC Goa, Boothroyd's team conceded two early goals and were left chasing the entire game.

Jamshedpur seemingly lack the defensive discipline of their previous season under Owen Coyle. Furthermore, the form of their overseas striking pair Jay Emmanuel Thomas and Harry Sawyer has been disappointing.

