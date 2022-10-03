ISL 2022-23: 3 I-League 2021-22 winners who will be playing the ISL this season

Gokulam Kerala FC won the I-League for the second time in a row in the 2021-22 season.

The Malabarians were consistent throughout the entire course of the tournament but collapsed against Sreenidi Deccan FC in the penultimate match. They went into the final matchday needing only a draw against Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side were able to defeat the Black Panthers 2-1 and lift the trophy for the second time in two seasons.

Many key players from Gokulam Kerala FC's I-League winning side have left the club and made their way into ISL teams ahead of the 2022-23 season. These players have proven quality and could become lethal to a devastating extent for their respective teams in the upcoming season.

In this article, we will take a look at the three I-League winners who will be playing the ISL this season.

#3 Muhammed Uvais (Jamshedpur FC)

Gokulam Kerala FC's left-back had a defining season under former boss Alberto Annese. The Nilambur-born player added to the team's defensive stability and was equally effective going forward. His physical stature made it almost impossible for all his opponents to beat him in a 1v1 situation. Hence, the left flank was dominated by the 6'2" full-back throughout the tournament.

During the offensive phase, Uvais linked up with Jithin MS and Jourdaine Fletcher and helped the Malabarians carve out spaces beyond the opposition's defense. His passing was inch perfect and the full-back spotted his teammates' runs into the final third and progressed the ball with ease.

#2 Alex Saji (Hyderabad FC)

The Wayanad-born central defender was probably one of the best Indian centre-backs in the I-League 2021-22 season. Partnering with Aminou Bouba at the heart of Annese's defensive unit, Saji's role was crucial. The former Gokulam Kerala FC man was important to his team's build-up mechanism as he helped the side progress their play vertically.

The defender has made his way into Manolo Marquez's squad for the 2022-23 season and could turn out to be a good replacement for Chinglensana Singh. Saji is also a make-shift right-back and could be deployed into the role for tactical reasons. The central defender could also form a three-man backline for Hyderabad FC along with Chinglensana Singh and Odei Onaindia.

#1 Emil Benny (NorthEast United FC)

The box-to-box midfielder was a treat for the eyes of every Gokulam Kerala FC fan. The Wayanad-born former Malabarian displayed maturity on and off the ball. He assisted Jithin MS and Sharif Mukhammad in the center of midfield and the trio combined well to help Annese's side during the build-up phase as well as in transitions. His work-rate made him an effective tool for the I-League outfit in getting them out of chaotic situations.

Emil Benny is likely to become an important acquisition for NorthEast United FC in the upcoming edition of the ISL. The young midfielder could be seen playing an important role for Marco Balbul's side and helping them retain their status as the league's dark horse.

