ISL 2022-23: 3 Indian players Bengaluru FC should sign for the upcoming season

Helmed by German gaffer Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC had a mixed outing in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. While some fans adored the brand of football the Blues played, the results didn't follow. The Karnataka side finished sixth in the league standings and were five points away from the top-four spot.

But it's a new season and Bengaluru FC are hungry to regain their glory days under new head coach Simon Grayson. The Blues have always been one of the smartest clubs in the transfer market. They'll have to yet again put their thinking caps on to bolster their squad after the departures of Ashique Kuruniyan, Pratik Chaudhari, and Sarthak Golui in this window.

On that note, here are three Indian players Bengaluru FC should target ahead of the upcoming season:

#1 Bikash Yumnam (Center-back)

Two years back, Yumnam was featured on The Guardian's 'Next Generation' list. Since then, the 18-year-old has made himself a regular in the RoundGlass Punjab FC starting lineup. The young center-back is one of the brightest prospects and has shown his elite defensive sensibilities in the I-League this season.

Although still in his teens, the natural progression for Bikash this year might be to make the jump to the Indian Super League. For him, a team like Bengaluru FC, who back youngsters thoroughly, might be the ideal starting point. The Imphal-born youngster made 11 appearances for Punjab the previous season, scoring and assisting once each. But his calmness on the ball and ability to best his opponents going into duels have put him on the radar of multiple ISL clubs.

The young lad is endowed with a strong tackle and under able guidance, he can soon rise up the ranks. Hence, this is one investment the Blues should consider, keeping the future in mind.

#2 Alocious M (Winger)

The departure of Ashique has left a small hole in the wide spots for Bengaluru FC. That's where Rajasthan United FC winger Alocious M might be a perfect fit. The 24-year-old left-winger is an industrous wide player alongside being an exceptional creative outlet. The youngster made 12 appearances in the I-League last season, scoring three goals and assisting once.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #WeAreBFC We're bidding farewell to winger Ashique Kuruniyan, as he moves on in search of a new challenge. Good luck for the future! #ThankYouAshique We're bidding farewell to winger Ashique Kuruniyan, as he moves on in search of a new challenge. Good luck for the future! #ThankYouAshique #WeAreBFC 🔵 https://t.co/QOQar4Pytk

Alocious has 0.63 goal contributions every 90 minutes, making him a lethal attacking force from wide areas. The Kerala-born winger could become a pivotal part of the 4-3-3 system that Grayson has been known to play with his previous sides.

#3 Lalchhanhima Sailo (Right midfield)

The right winger from Mizoram is an interesting prospect, given the quality on the ball and maturity he has shown in the I-League this season. A product of the Indian Arrows system, Sailo made 11 appearances in the second-tier league. Although he failed to register any goal contributions, he looked like one of the most threatening attacking outlets for the Arrows throughout the tournament.

While Bengaluru FC have the experience of Udanta Singh to call upon on that right flank. But having someone like the 19-year-old playing and learning under Udanta's guidance might be fruitful for the Blues going forward. BFC are known for their ability to nurture talent and Sailo might just find a home there.

