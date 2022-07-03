ISL 2022-23: 3 Indian players Chennaiyin FC should sign for the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) giants Chennaiyin FC had a forgettable run in the 2021-22 campaign. The Marina Machans finished eighth in the league standings, 14 points adrift of the knockout spots. But the two-time champions will be eager to put in a much better effort next season.

Under new head coach Thomas Brdaric, Chennaiyin FC have high hopes ahead of the upcoming campaign. However, the transfer window will pose a tricky period as they try to keep hold of the core team in addition to bolstering their squad.

The Chennai-based club have already made some significant moves in the transfer market, but there are still some slots to fill.

On that note, here are three Indian players Chennaiyin FC should target during the ongoing summer transfer window:

#1 Alocious M (Left-wing)

Chennaiyin FC have acquired some solid reinforcements on the right flank in Vincy Barreto and Alexander Romario Jesuraj. But there's a small hole in the left-wing that needs to be filled.

That's where Rajasthan United FC winger Alocious M might be a perfect fit. The 24-year-old, who is an industrious wide player, is also an exceptional creative outlet. He made 12 appearances in the I-League last season, scoring three goals and assisting once.

Furthermore, Alocious also has 0.63 goal contributions every 90 minutes, making him a lethal attacking force from wide areas. While Brdaric's preferred playing system is not yet known, Alocious might just slot into any required role out wide.

#2 Jesin TK (Forward)

Jesin TK grabbed the headlines during the Santosh Trophy 2022 tournament, scoring five goals against Karnataka in the semi-finals.

The Keralite finished as the tournament's top-scorer with nine goals, guiding his team to the title.

The 22-year-old can play across multiple positions in the front-three and even as a second striker. Jesin can also be deployed as a target man. His ability to run through the channels makes him a potent attacking threat.

Under Bino George at Kerala United, Jesin has played in a possession-based system. His ability on the ball has grown exponentially and could be beneficial for Chennaiyin FC.

#3 Lalmalsawma Khawlhring (Right-back)

The young full-back was an absolute revelation at Aizawl FC in the 2021-22 I-League season. Playing under Yan Law, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring has excelled as a right-back, making 15 appearances and playing1,341 minutes in total.

With Reagan Singh well past 30, Khawlhring could be more of an investment signing with a long-term vision. Still only 22, he is expected to grow leaps and bounds in the years to come.

Besides being solid at the back, Lalmalsawma is also a lovewire while darting forward.

