ISL 2022-23: 3 Indian players Jamshedpur FC (JFC) should sign for the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 winners Jamshedpur FC have been one of the quietest sides in the summer transfer window. A major challenge for the Red Miners was to hold on to the large pool of young talents who helped them top the league standings last season, especially after the departure of Owen Coyle.

The Englishman nurtured a lot of these youngsters and turned them into household stars over the course of the season. However, without him at the helm, some of them have decided to switch ships. Going into the upcoming ISL season, Jamshedpur FC have some serious rebuilding to do.

The Red Miners are yet to announce their coach for the season, but here are three Indian players Jamshedpur FC can target regardless of the style of football they opt to play.

#1 SK Sahil (Central Midfield)

A Mohun Bagan academy player, the 22-year-old was once one of the hottest midfield prospects in the country when he was plying his trade under Kibu Vicuna. However, since the merger and ATK Mohun Bagan's venture into the ISL, SK Sahil has failed to find constant minutes.

However, the West Bengal-born player has shown enough potential in the past to back him as a potent option in the center of the field. Jamshedpur showed last season that they can nurture young prospects and Sahil might just fit the bill perfectly.

The Mariners midfielder has the ability to control the tempo of the combo. He can bloom if given a regular run in the Indian Super League (ISL).

#2 Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei (Center-back)

The 28-year-old defender has been a crucial player for Churchill Brothers FC in the backline. As a ball-playing center-back, Suresh Meitei is comfortable on the ball but equally adept at tracking down attackers. Much of the build-up for the Red Machines came from deep through Meitei.

Playing alongside Momo Cisse at the center of the Churchill Brothers' defence, Suresh demonstrated skill and assurance. A few ISL teams are rumored to be interested in the defender for the upcoming campaign.

Jamshedpur FC can utilize his calming presence in the backline, alongside a foreign defender, especially after losing out on Narender Gahlot.

#3 Alocious M (Left-winger)

The departure of Mobashir Rahman has left a hole in the wide areas for Jamshedpur FC. That's where Rajasthan United FC winger Alocious M might be a perfect fit.

The 24-year-old left-winger is an industrious wide player alongside being an exceptional creative outlet. The youngster made 12 appearances in the I-League last season, scoring three goals and assisting once.

Alocious has 0.63 goal contributions every 90 minutes, making him a lethal attacking force from wide areas. The Kerala-born winger could become a pivotal part of the 4-3-3 system that Grayson has been known to play with his previous sides.

