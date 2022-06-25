3 Indian players Kerala Blasters FC should sign for the upcoming season

After a slow start to the ISL 2021-22 campaign, Kerala Blasters FC found their rhythm as the competition progressed. Their victories over Mumbai City FC over two legs signaled the club's intentions.

The Yellow Tuskers finished fourth with 34 points from 20 games and managed to edge past Jamshedpur FC in the two-legged play-offs.

The biggest takeaway for fans would be the style of play deployed by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, with Sahal Abdul Samad finding his feet at the club. The Yellow Tuskers looked like an exciting side, with young prospects finding the spotlight while playing alongside foreigners.

The defense looked unbreachable, with Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic partnering up like they have known each other for decades. Veteran Harmanjot Khabra featured as a right-back and was phenomenal throughout the season, silencing the critics with his performances.

However, the team faced a few issues due to injuries and suspensions that occasionally hindered their flow.

On that note, here are three Indian players Kerala Blasters FC should target ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season:

#1 Ricky Shabong

Kerala Blasters FC midfield features a double-pivot of Jeakson Singh and Lalthathanga Khawlrhing. The midfielders were seen breaking down the opposition's attack through the central channel. They were also required to outnumber the opposition wingers and proceed with a sudden switch of play during offensive transitions.

However, Ivan Vukomanovic's side failed to control the tempo of the game even while in possession. The fast-paced end-to-end style of play often landed the midfielders in the referee's book and caused them to miss games.

Ricky Shabong, who has had a glittering season with Rajasthan United FC, understands the significance of controlling the pace of a match. Shabong's ability to intercept the opposition's moves and assist in the build-phase of Francesc Bonet's side is a clear example of his maturity as a midfielder.

#2 Maheson Singh Tongbram

The 17-year-old Manipuri midfield maestro turned out to be a vital cog in midfield for RoundGlass Punjab FC. Playing alongside Joseba Beitia, the young midfielder displayed all the necessary attributes of a modern-day attacking midfielder. His ability to close down on the opposition moments after losing possession makes him the right fit for a team that aims to play attacking football.

Maheson can also be deployed on the flanks like Sahal Abdul Samad. The 17-year-old can play the role of Samad's replacement in as many situations. Maheson's versatility and work ethic could be an asset to Ivan Vukomanovic's plans.

#3 VP Suhair

Already on the club's radar for some time, Suhair has become a fan favorite everywhere he goes. The 29-year-old can play across the front three, which is evident from his time at Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC.

From being a lethal disruptor in Kibu Vicuna's side to a trump card in Khalid Jamil's outfit, the Mannarkkad-born attacker has come a long way since his East Bengal days.

Suhair's strength and ability to deal with the demands of the league make him a very good replacement for Alvaro Vasquez. He can easily play the role of a false 9 for the Kerala Blasters FC and allow the other attackers to capitalize on the spaces opened up by him.

The Islanders have demanded a significant fee from those interested in the forward and it remains to be seen where Suhair ends up in the upcoming season.

