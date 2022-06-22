ISL 2022-23: 3 players FC Goa should sign for the upcoming season

FC Goa had an underwhelming outing in the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. Former head coach Juan Ferrando left for greener pastures midway through the season and the club failed to find their feet under interim boss Derrick Pereira.

The Gaurs have been one of the most consistent teams in the league's history, so they'll be looking to get back on track in the 2022-23 season. To do that, they'll have to make some smart moves in the transfer market.

The recruitment for FC Goa has started right at the helm ahead of the new campaign as they appointed Carlos Pena as their head coach.

FC Goa have a young crop of talented individuals but they've lost out on some big names. Here are three Indian players FC Goa can target to bolster their squad.

#1 Faisal Ali (Winger)

Faisal Ali has had a couple of impressive I-League seasons with Mohammedan Sporting. As such, he looks ready to make the switch to the top division. The 22-year-old is a tricky customer down the flanks, using his bagful of skills to unzip defenses.

Sevens Football 🏳️‍🌈 @sevensftbl



Mohammedan SC have a serious player on their hands. #MDSC #SFtbl Faisal Ali has everything to become a top Indian player. He will always run and fight for every ball. Always tries to do things.Mohammedan SC have a serious player on their hands. Faisal Ali has everything to become a top Indian player. He will always run and fight for every ball. Always tries to do things.Mohammedan SC have a serious player on their hands. ⚫️⚪️👏 #MDSC #SFtbl https://t.co/NkzU70oKJ7

With the departure of Alexander Romario Jesuraj, FC Goa are in need of some reinforcement on the wings. Ali has a high ceiling and can fit in well in the possession-based system. Although the winger still has a few rough edges, working under Carlos Pena and with the likes of Iker Guarrotxena, Faisal could have a meteoric rise.

Given his age and profile, Ali would also perfectly rotate with Redeem Tlang, Makan Chote, and Nongdamba Naorem in the wide positions.

#2 Aniket Jadhav (Winger)

The Hyderabad FC winger is a more high-profile solution to FC Goa's struggles down the wings. Aniket was a crucial part of Nizams' journey to conquer the ISL title last season. Under head coach Manolo Marquez, Jadhav played down the flanks and registered two goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

The 21-year-old might lack the explosiveness that Faisal Ali brings, but Jadhav is an industrious player and has incredible game-reading ability. His passing ability in the final third still needs to be polished, but Aniket is one of the finest in getting into the channels between the full-back and center-back.

He might work well alongside someone like Guarrotxena, who is naturally a wide player but is expected to play a central role.

#3 Kingslee Fernandes (Central midfielder)

With Brandon Fernandes steadily returning to his usual best, FC Goa's midfield might be rejuvenated ahead of the upcoming season. Ideally, however, the Gaurs would want to bolster their midfield options, given the lack of experienced customers in that position.

Glan Martins is a solid option in the defensive-midfield spot, but he lacks the ability to carry the ball forward. This is where someone like Kingslee Fernandes would fit in perfectly. The Churchill Brothers FC midfielder has been an absolute metronome in the I-League for the past two seasons. The 24-year-old was formerly part of the FC Goa youth team and hence will also perfectly fit into the system.

Kingslee has the ability to control the tempo of the game from deep, however, his versatility allows him to even move up the field and orchestrate play in the final third. Given that the Gaurs will definitely bring in some foreign reinforcements, Kingslee might just be the perfect player to pair alongside them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far