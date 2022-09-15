ISL 2022-23: 5 defenders to watch out for

The Indian Super League (ISL) has always witnessed quality defenders and some top-notch defending right from its inception. Teams who have traditionally done well in the competition have always had a robust defense at their disposal. While a lot of these players came with a lot of reputation and lived up to it, some carved their fanbase with consistent performances.

A lot of these players have over the years been foreign internationals. But with a reduction in the number of foreigners in the starting XI, coaches have been more open to nurturing Indian talents in these positions as well. Hence, in the upcoming season, fans can expect a lot more match-winning performances from Indian defenders as well.

On that note, let's take a look at five defenders to watch out for in the 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League:

#5 Hormipam Ruivah - Kerala Blasters FC

After breaking into the Kerala Blasters' first-team picture midway through last season, the 21-year-old displayed immense composure and maturity right from the get-go.

Hormipam Ruivah was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Month for March. Partnered by veteran Marko Leskovic, the youngster caught the eye of everyone.

The Blasters have done well to retain his services. In 14 appearances last season, Hormipam registered 57 tackles, 67 clearances, and 31 interceptions. He's touted to take his game to the next level in the upcoming campaign.

#4 Asish Rai - ATK Mohun Bagan

Now an ISL winner with Hyderabad FC, Asish Rai seems like the perfect addition to Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the new season. The full-back is capable of bombing down the flank and can also drop deep when the need arises.

Ferrando deploys a three-man backline and Rai promises to be a menace to the opposition defenders.

The 23-year-old created four big chances last season, including three assists. In terms of defensive numbers, Asish registered 76 tackles, 27 interceptions, 37clearances, and 38 blocks.

#3 Mourtada Fall - Mumbai City FC

Whether it be during his time at FC Goa or with Mumbai City, Mourtada Fall has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs to play in the ISL. His physical presence, ball-reading abilities, and agility has made the Senegalese defender an absolute nightmare for opposition attackers.

Although Mumbai City FC struggled for consistency in the ISL last season, Fall continued to impress with his defensive contributions. He made 31 tackles, 32 interceptions, 89 clearances, and 32 blocks. The 34-year-old is also a threat when it comes to corners and set-pieces owing to his heading abilities.

#2 Ivan Gonzalez (East Bengal)

Even in his brief spell for East Bengal so far (three appearances in the Durand Cup), Ivan Gonzalez has steadily made his presence felt in East Bengal's backline.

The Spaniard was a leader both on and off the pitch for FC Goa, and East Bengal fans will be hoping he can replicate a similar impact for the Kolkata giants.

During his time with FC Goa, the 32-year-old played 36 matches in the ISL, registering 138 tackles, 119 clearances, and 48 blocks. The Real Madrid graduate also showed his prowess going forward at the Goan club, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

#1 Marko Leskovic - Kerala Blasters FC

Leskovic was one of the most integral pieces of the puzzle when it came to the Blasters' run to the ISL final last season.

The Croatian centre-back was one of the most outstanding defenders of the 2021-22 season and very few managed to dribble past him. Leskovic showed great composure when it came to one-on-one situations, often outmuscling his opponents.

The 31-year-old is also an astute passer of the ball, often helping the Blasters to play out from the back.

In 21 ISL matches last season, Leskovic registered 38 tackles, 37 interceptions, 38 blocks, and a whooping 99 clearances.

