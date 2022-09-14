ISL 2022-23: 5 forwards to who could light up the league

Since the very first season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014, the tournament has seen some quality forwards across teams. Some came with a lot of reputation and lived up to it, while some grew into absolute darlings courtesy of their consistent performances.

The upcoming ISL 2022-23 season isn't expected to be any different. With the summer transfer window coming to a close a few weeks back, the teams are raring to go with their new-look squads.

Last season, Bartholomew Ogbeche finished as the top scorer, leading Hyderabad FC to the ISL title. However, after a reshuffle and revamp this year, the league might see some new talents crop up or some veterans turn back the clock.

On that note, here are five forwards who can light up the ISL in the upcoming season:

#5 Sunil Chhetri - Bengaluru FC

For years now, the Indian skipper has been one of those headlining forwards who has regularly hogged the limelight in the ISL. But last season, Sunil Chhetri had a modest outing for Bengaluru FC, scoring just four goals and assisting once.

The 38-year-old was forced to play a bit wide in head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli's system. He also seemed to lose his efficiency in the final third.

However, for both the Blues and Chhetri, it's the start of a new season with rejuvenated hopes. The skipper looked in great form for the national side and can replicate similar performances owing to a more direct system of new head coach Simon Grayson.

#4 Cleiton Silva - East Bengal

The former Bengaluru FC star is already an established attacking talent in the ISL, and East Bengal were quite shrewd in acquiring his services.

In the summer of 2020, the Blues roped in Cleiton Silva to replace Manu Onwu. The Brazilian forward has since played 37 matches in the league so far, scoring 16 goals.

Cleiton isn't an out-and-out striker. He adds a lot of creativity in the final third with his movement and quick passing. The 35-year-old will expectedly combine well with the other East Bengal attackers to split open opposition defenses.

He is also a specialist when it comes to deadball situations, having already falunted his capabilities in the Durand Cup.

#3 Roy Krishna - Bengaluru FC

Safe to say he enjoyed this training drill! #WeAreBFC #HFCBFC Did you know? 🤔 Roy Krishna played rugby in primary school and continues to play the sport when he’s back home in Fiji.Safe to say he enjoyed this training drill! Did you know? 🤔 Roy Krishna played rugby in primary school and continues to play the sport when he’s back home in Fiji. 🇫🇯 Safe to say he enjoyed this training drill! 🏉 #WeAreBFC #HFCBFC https://t.co/xA1M44dfR9

As mentioned earlier, under Grayson, Bengaluru FC are expected to take up a more direct approach. New signing Roy Krishna is expected to combine up top with Chhetri. The two veteran forwards have already shown some glimpses of their exquisite combination plays in the Durand Cup.

Since joining the ISL ahead of the 2019-20 season, Krishna has already scored 36 goals and assisted 18 times in just 60 matches.

Although last season he looked slightly off-color for ATK Mohun Bagan, the Fijian international still bagged 11 goal contributions.

#2 Greg Stewart - Mumbai City FC

Leading Jamshedpur FC to their maiden League Winner's Shield glory, Greg Stewart was adjudged the Player of the League in the previous season.

In the hope of further strengthening their squad, Mumbai City FC acquired the services of the Scot. Stewart was directly involved in 20 goals scored (10 goals and 10 assists) for the Men of Steel.

Although the 32-year-old can play as an advanced playmaker, playing alongside the likes of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera will give him the freedom to enter the opposition box more often.

The former Rangers star could be one of the most potent attacking forces in the league in the upcoming season.

#1 Dimitrios Diamantakos - Kerala Blasters FC

After the departures of Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Kerala Blasters FC acquired the services of Dimitrios Diamantakos.

The former Olympiacos man is a lethal former and will add a dynamic flavor up front for Ivan Vukomanovic's side in the ISL.

The 29-year-old is a physical asset, has a great sense of positioning, and has also got a neat shot. The aforementioned qualities make the former VFL Bochum player a valuable asset to the Blasters.

