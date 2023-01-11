ISL 2022-23: 5 young players who have impressed in the league so far

The Indian Super League (ISL), from the outset, has positioned itself as the platform to breed the finest footballing talents in the country. Although the league hasn't always been the one spotting these youngsters, it has definitely given some of these individuals the deserved limelight and exposure.

The ongoing season of the ISL hasn't been any different. Young footballers have made the jump from youth setups and the starting lineup at their respective clubs.

Steadily, quite a few have also established themselves as household names within just the first half of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at five youngsters who have impressed thoroughly in ISL 2022-23 so far:

#1 Lalchungnunga (East Bengal)

For East Bengal, this has been a rather underwhelming season in the ISL. However, securing the signing of Lalchungnunga might be their biggest takeaway.

After impressing in the I-League with Sreenidi Deccan FC, the young centre-back was signed by the Red and Gold Brigade and since then, has consistently featured in Stephen Constantine's starting lineup.

The 22-year-old is the only East Bengal player to have played every single minute in the ISL. Nunga has partnered with Ivan Gonzalez brilliantly at the heart of the East Bengal defense.

#2 Gurmeet Singh (Hyderabad FC)

After an unfortunate injury to Laxmikant Kattimani and then an unimpressive performance from Anuj Kumar, Gurmeet Singh found himself guarding the net for the defending champions mid-season.

The backup keeper is now the primary custodian at the club and has shown great composure between the sticks.

The 23-year-old has so far made six appearances and has already kept two clean sheets. In that time, Gurmeet has only conceded four goals.

#3 Namgyal Bhutia (Bengaluru FC)

For Bengaluru FC, the last season of the Indian Super League was all about nurturing the relentless talent of wingback Naorem Roshan Singh. Since then, it seems like the Blues have landed another talented full-back in their setup.

Unlike a few of the other names on the list, Namgyal Bhutia isn't a complete stranger to the ISL. He made his debut in the 2020-21 season, but it is only this season that he has managed to establish himself as one of the starters in the league.

In the 2022-23 season, the 23-year-old has played 10 matches, constantly bombing down the flanks to impress Bengaluru FC fans in an otherwise underwhelming season.

#4 Brison Fernandes (FC Goa)

For years now, FC Goa have become the hotspot for nurturing young talent and Brison Fernandes is the latest name on that list.

The youngster made his debut for the Gaurs last season, however, he is coming to his own in 2022-23.

The 21-year-old rose up the ranks in FC Goa and grabbed eyeballs after his brilliantly taken goal against Jamshedpur FC earlier in the season.

Soon after, he grabbed another goal against Odisha before making his full debut for the club. Fans can't wait to witness the true potential of the young midfielder.

#5 Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

Without a hint of doubt, NorthEast United FC have been one of the poorest performers in the league so far this season.

The Highlanders haven't been able to secure the services of top Indian internationals in the transfer market and have heavily relied on youngsters to step up. Not all of them have risen to the occasion.

But Parthib Gogoi definitely has. Even while NorthEast United FC have looked lackluster and out of spark, the 19-year-old has created attacking threats with his relentless work rate.

His first goal in the ISL also came against the current league leaders Mumbai City FC. Parthib's development this season might be a major takeaway for the struggling Highlanders.

