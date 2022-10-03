ISL 2022-23: All you need to know about the managers

Ever since its inception, the Indian Super League (ISL) has been home to some of the best footballing minds to have managed different outfits. These coaches brought along ideas that helped their sides pose a unique identity on the field. While some have managed to get their hands on the trophy at the end of the season, others have managed to leave a lasting impression on their team's fanbase with their approach.

The upcoming edition of the ISL will be no different. Seven new head coaches have taken charge of different clubs. On that note, let's take a look at a few things you need to know about the managers.

#1 Aidy Boothroyd (Jamshedpur FC)

The former England U21 manager will be replacing Owen Coyle at the Furnace. Coyle left his legacy behind at the club after winning the League Winners Shield with a record number of points last season. Boothroyd's predecessor was ruthless and kept his players on their toes for the entire season.

Boothroyd will be different in certain ways from Coyle. The former Watford manager prefers his side to keep the ball more and look for ways to cause trouble for their opponents.

#2 Manolo Marquez (Hyderabad FC)

The 2021-22 season was one of the most successful seasons in Hyderabad FC's history. Manolo Marquez's side looked like contenders right from the first kick of the season. The Nizams dominated proceedings for a major part of the ISL but missed out on the League Winners Shield. However, Manolo Marquez's side made amends by lifting the ISL Trophy at the cost of Kerala Blasters FC.

Manolo's team was tactically sound. The Spaniard developed a strong unit that was not afraid to take on a challenge. With the majority of the players retained by the Nizams, Marquez could pose a real threat to other teams in the ISL.

#3 Ivan Vukomanovic (Kerala Blasters FC)

The Serbian coach took charge of the Yellow Tuskers last season and became an instant favorite amongst the Manjappada. The flamboyant gaffer got the best out of the side that had struggled in the last few seasons and guided them to the ISL finals. Kerala Blasters FC lost to Hyderabad FC but Vukomanovic's left an impact on the players and the fans.

The Yellow Tuskers will attempt to bring the trophy home with their renewed hopes bolstered by the presence of their head coach.

#4 Juan Ferrando (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Since taking over from Antonio Lopez Habas last season, Juan Ferrando has turned the tide for the Mariners by changing the way they play. The former FC Goa head coach has made significant changes to his side going into ISL 2022-23.

The Spaniard has almost made more changes to his team's approach. However, the Mariners have stumbled at the start of the season, causing fans to be speculative about their team's chances in the upcoming season. However, with time in their hands, the Kolkata giants can recover quickly and become a strong unit as the league progresses.

#5 Des Buckingham (Mumbai City FC)

The ISL 2021-22 campaign wasn't among the best of the seasons for Mumbai City FC. It was Des Buckingham's first season in charge and the English coach looked like he needed time to adjust to his new surroundings. The Islanders finished fifth in the table, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

However, Buckingham was able to showcase his abilities in the AFC Champions League and the recently concluded Durand Cup. With their revamped squad, the ISL double-winners have a chance of getting back to the top in ISL 2022-23.

#6 Carlos Pena (FC Goa)

Carlos Pena has achieved success as a player for FC Goa in the past. Now the Spaniard has returned to take his former club back to where they belong. Not much is known about his approach to the game, but Pena's approach will be in tune with the club's philosophy.

#7 Thomas Brdaric (Chennaiyin FC)

The two-time ISL champion has hit a low in the last two years, with players failing to live up to expectations. Chennaiyin FC failed to bring in stability. The situation called for a much more experienced name. German coach Thomas Brdaric was handed the responsibility of re-igniting hopes within the club.

An attack-minded coach, Brdaric will expect his players to be ready to start their season off with a bang if they intend to end it on a brighter note.

#8 Josep Gombau (Odisha FC)

The Spaniard has been re-appointed as head coach of Odisha FC after two years. Perhaps there is no coach within the ISL who understands the DNA of the Juggernauts better than Gombau himself. The Spanish football coach has witnessed a considerable number of highs and lows during his previous tenure with the ISL outfit.

With renewed hopes and a much stronger unit, Gombau will try to add more to the club's achievements from last season.

#9 Stephen Constantine (East Bengal FC)

Stephen Constantine has spent a huge amount of his career in Indian football and has the best understanding of the scenario amongst all other coaches. The British gaffer sent waves of excitement with his announcement at the Red and Gold Brigade camp. Their victory over Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup was a clear example of the plans set by Constantine's side.

The Kolkata giants could put on a show for their fans.

#10 Marco Balbul (NorthEast United FC)

The former Maccabi Haifa gaffer will have the tough task of rejunating his NorthEast United FC side after a poor display last season. However, the side has managed to sign some of the best young talents in Indian football along side the experienced foreign veterans.

The Israeli tactician's presence could catapult the ISL darkhorses back to their usual selves.

#11 Simon Grayson (Bengaluru FC)

Simon Grayson's stint at Bengaluru FC is already off to a flyer. The former Leeds United head coach won the 2022 Durand Cup, beating sides like Odisha FC, Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. His side's performances in the pre-season have shown how well Sunil Chhetri and his teammates have coped up to their gaffer's demands.

