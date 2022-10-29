ISL 2022-23 | ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan will host East Bengal FC for the very first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 29. The two sides will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Mariners registered a massive win against Kerala Blasters FC in their previous match. Given the circumstances ahead of that game, the win will provide as a morale booster for the Green and Maroon Brigade when they take the field against their arch rivals.

Meanwhile, Stephen Constantine's side were able to oust NorthEast United FC in their previous game. A win over the Highlanders will add confidence to the side who have succumbed to two back-to-back losses in the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Head-to-head

Since both sides made their debuts in the 2020-21 season of the ISL, the Mariners have managed to win all the encounters in the competition. The Red and Gold Brigade are yet to win the Kolkata Derby in the ISL.

Matches played: 4

ATKMB wins: 4

EBFC wins: 0

Draws: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

ATKMB: Liston Colaco (8), Roy Krishna (7), Manvir Singh (6).

EBFC: Antonio Perosevic (4), Darren Sidoel (3).

Clean Sheets from the previous Indian Super League season

ATKMB: Amrinder Singh (6).

EBFC: Suvam Sen (2), Arindam Bhattacharya (1).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57), Arindam Bhattacharya (EBFC - 29).

Most Passes: Tiri (ATKMB - 929), Franjo Prce (EBFC - 508).

Most Interceptions: Tiri (ATKMB - 51), Hira Mondal (EBFC - 29).

Most Tackles: Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94), Naorem Singh (EBFC - 84).

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219), Hira Mondal (EBFC - 790).

