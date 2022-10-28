ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal - Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the Kolkata derby

In the first-ever Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, ATK Mohun Bagan will host arch-rivals East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, October 29.

The Mariners are coming into the fixture on the back of a statement victory against Kerala Blasters FC. Away from home, Juan Ferrando's men dished out a 5-2 drubbing to the Yellow Army.

Dimitri Petratos scored an incredible hat-trick, while Lenny Rodrigues and Joni Kauko netted a goal each.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC @atkmohunbaganfc



Hugo Boumous speaks before our clash against East Bengal!



#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন ‘My goal is to give my best for the team every day and to contribute to the success of the team.’Hugo Boumous speaks before our clash against East Bengal! ‘My goal is to give my best for the team every day and to contribute to the success of the team.’Hugo Boumous speaks before our clash against East Bengal! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন https://t.co/QVRVovZ5iT

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade had a much-needed confidence boosting 3-1 victory over NorthEast United FC in their previous encounter. This puts their record at one win and two losses in three games.

Goals from Cleiton Silva, Charalambos Kyriakou, and Jordan O'Doherty downed the Highlanders in what was East Bengal's most dominant performance in the ISL.

The clash between the two age-old rivals will stir up the Indian footballing scene like always, but the upcoming encounter is expected to be a much more closely-matched affair.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Team news

ATK Mohun Bagan: In the clash against Kerala Blasters, Ferrando deputized his armada in a 3-4-3 formation. After his performance in the last game, Petratos is expected to lead the attacking line. Manvir Singh had a slight knock in the last game but is expected to be fit for the derby.

East Bengal: Alex Lima started off the bench in the game against NorthEast United FC owing to his injury. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Brazilian could be in the starting line-up.

However, Kyriakou and O'Doherty's impressive performances might make it difficult to accommodate Alex. Meanwhile, Eliandro has also returned to training.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Predicted Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Ashique Kuruniyan; Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous; Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O'Doherty, Charis Kyriakou, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 19th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 28. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Prediction

Both ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are coming into the clash on the back of victories against Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC, respectively. However, in a derby, form and record flies out of the window. It is expected to be an evenly-matched affair but on paper, the Mariners will have a slight advantage given their quality.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal

Poll : 0 votes