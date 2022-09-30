ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC SWOT analysis

Bengaluru FC took Indian football by storm by winning the I-League, Super Cup, and Indian Super League (ISL) titles on the trot since coming into existence in 2013. However, over the past three seasons, the Blues have been a shadow of their usual selves.

In the 2020-21 season, the club finished in the lowest position in the club's history. With an aim for redemption last season, the JSW-owned franchise brought in Marco Pezzaiouli as their new head coach.

Although the team displayed disciplined pressing and seemed like a cohesive unit, their inconsistency surprised many and they finished out of the top-4 spots yet again.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru FC will square up against the Highlanders as



Don’t miss out, click:



#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt FOOTBALL’S BACK IN NAMMA OORU!Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru FC will square up against the Highlanders as #HeroISL action makes its way back to the Fortress.Don’t miss out, click: bit.ly/BFCTickets22-23 FOOTBALL’S BACK IN NAMMA OORU! 🔵 Simon Grayson’s Bengaluru FC will square up against the Highlanders as #HeroISL action makes its way back to the Fortress. 🔥Don’t miss out, click: bit.ly/BFCTickets22-23 🔗#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt https://t.co/KMEWOouH6s

However, with rejuvenated hopes and a revamped unit, Bengaluru FC are gearing up for the upcoming ISL season, aiming to return to their glory days. The management has appointed Simon Grayson as the new boss.

On that note, let’s take an analytical look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for Bengaluru FC in ISL 2022-23.

Strengths

After their recent Durand Cup triumph, it wouldn't be a stretch to state that BFC are the most in-form club going into the league. Under their new boss, the club have been moving smartly in the transfer window and have assembled a well-balanced squad.

The massive squad depth owing up to a large pool of talented players followed by a longer pre-season is likely to work wonders for the Blues. Additionally, the return to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in front of home fans will give Bengaluru FC a massive boost.

Further, the duo of Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri is one that has already garnered a lot of attention. The Blues roped in the Fijian ace in the transfer window and his sleek off-the-ball movement could cause a meltdown for opposition defenses.

Weaknesses

Bengaluru FC have often had quality wingers over the years, stretching the opposition and troubling defenses. But with the departure of Ashique Kuruniyan and the dip in form for Udanta Singh, wide areas have become a point of concern for Bengaluru FC.

While the likes of Leon Augustine, Biswa Darjee, Faisal Ali, and Namgyal Bhutia are waiting in the ranks, the Blues evidently lack established options down the flanks. However, a revival of sorts for Udanta might solve a lot of problems for the club.

Opportunities

Bengaluru FC have arguably been one of the true winners of this year's transfer window. Signing the likes of Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, and Hira Mondal in one summer definitely shows intent. The new recruits have also given them a lot of dimensions.

During their ATK Mohun Bagan days, the link-up between Roy Krishna and Prabir Das traumatized opponents. The pairing could definitely play a crucial role at BFC too, with the full-back flooding the box with crosses for the striker.

Another potentially explosive outlet for BFC could be Javi Hernandez, who has shown across ISL clubs his ability to breakdown opposition defenses.

Threats

While Bengaluru FC have seemingly ticked most boxes during the squad building phase, there remain some clear chinks in their armor. The core squad is still an aging group and it remains to be seen if most of these players can stand up to the high-tempo opposition.

The likes of Hyderabad FC and FC Goa, who are quick in transition, can catch the Blues off-guard and cause some damage. Furthermore, if Javi is deployed for creative purposes, he might become a liability during transitional plays.

Poll : 0 votes