ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's all-time Best XI

After dominating the I-League since its initial years, Bengaluru FC (BFC) jumped ship to join the Indian Super League (ISL) ahead of the 2017-18 season. Right from the get-go, the Blues printed their domination in the tournament as they finished runners-up in their debut season.

A year later, BFC once again reached the ISL final but this time they managed to turn their fortunes around. Under the tutelage of Carles Cuadrat, Bengaluru won their first ISL title.

Since then, the Blues have struggled to reach their highs. But even then, throughout their existence in the top tier of Indian football, BFC have always managed to assemble some of the finest players in the country.

On that note, let's take a look at Bengaluru FC's all-time Best XI:

Formation used: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Since joining BFC in 2017, Gurpreet Singh has turned into one of the most pivotal players in the club's history.

He became the first keeper in ISL history to win the Golden Glove award on two consecutive occasions for his performances in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season.

Right-back: Harmanjot Singh Khabra

The Penjab-born is not the most conventional when it comes to the role of a full-back. While Harmanjot Singh Khabra doesn't possess the usual attacking prowess but makes it with his defensive stability. Over the years, Khabra has played in multiple positions across the pitch.

At BFC, he mostly slotted into the defensive midfielder or right-back role and served in both positions with equal conviction.

Centre-back: Rahul Bheke

The versatile defender entered Bengaluru FC folklore when he scored the winning goal in the 117th minute of the ISL final to secure their maiden title in 2018-19.

Making 70 appearances for the Blues in the tournament, Rahul Bheke cemented himself as one of the finest players to play for the club.

His ability on the ball and defensive contributions saw him slot into multiple roles in the backline with equal ease.

Centre-back: Juanan

The Spaniard joined Bengaluru FC in the summer of 2016 when they were in the I-League. Juanan has been rock-solid since day one and even established himself as one of the best defenders in the ISL.

During his time at the club, the veteran defender made 57 matches and won one ISL title.

Left-back: Nishu Kumar

Although Nishu Kumar is still just 24, the youngster established himself as one of the best players to don Bengaluru FC colors before moving to Kerala Blasters.

Due to his consistency and performances, the young full-back is one who slots right into the Best XI for the Blues.

Rising through the ranks, he made 45 appearances for Bengaluru, scoring two goals along the way.

Right midfielder: Udanta Singh

Although he hasn't always been the most consistent performer, Udanta Singh's highs for Bengaluru FC are undeniable. He has the third-highest number of ISL appearances in the club's history at 91. The 26-year-old registered 11 goals and 13 assists during that period as he became synonymous with the Blues.

However, Udanta has struggled for consistency over the past five years. But with the club gearing up for the new ISL season, the Manipuri winger will be hoping to utilize his blistering pace and turn back the clock.

Central midfielder: Dimas Delgado

After signing for the club ahead of the 2017-18 season, Dimas Delgado evolved into a leader on and off the pitch for the Blues. Every play went through him in the middle of the park.

The midfield maestro made 67 appearances in the ISL for BFC across four years, registering four goals and 14 assists.

The veteran Spaniard was also a threat from set-pieces and deadball situations.

Central midfielder: Erik Paartalu

His experience, composure, and on-the-ball abilities made Erik Paartalu an invaluable asset for Bengaluru FC during Carles Cuadrat's era. The Australian bossed the midfield alongside Dimas making over 60 appearances for the club.

Paartalu was also an attacking threat from deep as he scored nine goals and assisted nine more.

Left midfielder: Ashique Kuruniyan

A chunk of his years at Bengaluru FC were misspent in the left-back spot. But whenever Ashique Kuruniyan played higher up the pitch, the youngster showed his ability to carry the ball forward and carve open opposition defenses.

He made 39 appearances during his time with the Blues and scored two goals.

Center-forward: Miku Fedor

After Bengaluru FC joined the ISL in the 2017-18 season, their attacking line was spearheaded by Miku Fedor with Sunil Chhetri by his side. The Spaniard took the league by storm in his very first season, scoring 15 goals in just 20 matches.

Even in his brief spell, Miku evolved into a fan-favorite and defined an era for BFC with his partnership with Chhetri.

After putting down the curtain on his Bengaluru FC chapter, the striker had a tally of 20 goals and four assists in 32 games.

Centre-forward: Sunil Chhetri

Possibly the most anticipated name on the list, Sunil Chhetri has been at the forefront of everything good and great about Bengaluru FC. His overarching influence on the club and Indian football is undeniable.

With 51 goals in 114 matches, Chhetri is the second-highest goalscorer in the history of the league.

The 38-year-old is the highest Indian scorer in the league by some mile and there's probably no one who deserves to be on Benagluru FC's Best XI more than Chhetri himself.

