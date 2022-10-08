ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 3 player battles

Bengaluru FC will start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, October 8. Both teams have had disappointing conclusions to their respective seasons in the previous edition of this competition.

Since then, plenty has changed for both ISL outfits. The teams have appointed new head coaches and have made sufficient changes to their squads. The Blues will be buzzing with confidence after starting their season on a bright note. The Karnataka-based outfit won the recently concluded Durand Cup, beating Mumbai City FC in the final.

They have managed to oust some of their fellow ISL outfits along the way. Simon Grayson's side beat Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC before taking on Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, Marco Balbul's NorthEast United FC will have a completely fresh start to their season. The Highlanders have also made significant changes to their squad whilst also retaining some of their old players.

The two sides started their ISL 2021-22 campaign playing against each other. On that particular day, it was the Blues who got the better of the Highlanders. In the return leg, NorthEast United FC returned the favor. Hence, their season opener will be nothing short of an enticing encounter.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Roy Krishna vs Aaron Evans

The ISL is familiar territory for the Fijian ace, who has found a home at his new club in Bengaluru. Roy Krishna has already turned into a star for Bengaluru FC with his performances in the Durand Cup.

The former ATK Mohun Bagan forward is known for his physical presence and his ability to sniff out goal-scoring opportunities. He is considered to be one of the best players to have played in this competition.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC's Australian centre-back, who will be making his debut in the ISL, is a tough customer. Aaron Evans is a no-nonsense defender and has a decent aerial ability. It will be interesting to see when these two go up against each other.

#2 Bruno Ramires vs Romain Philippoteaux

Bengaluru FC's Brazilian defensive midfielder has been as effective under Grayson as he was under Marco Pezzaiuoli. The Blues midfielder is essential to their build-up phase and also during defensive transitions.

Bruno Ramires screens the centre-backs and helps avoid any movement through the central channel. He also provides aerial security while defending set-pieces. His form will have an impact on the club's progress in the upcoming season.

NorthEast United FC's Romain Philippoteaux, on the other hand, is a box-to-box midfielder and is known for being a good ball carrier. The French midfielder will play a key role in reviving the club's fortunes in the upcoming season.

#1 Aleksandar Jovanovic vs Matt Derbyshire

Bengaluru FC's Australian centre-back has proved his mettle in the Durand Cup. He has displayed brilliance in reading the game and reacting accordingly. Jovanovic helped Bengaluru FC in progressing the ball effectively.

He also played a vital role in the final against Mumbai City FC, providing an assist for Sivasakthi Narayanan's goal.

Matt Derbyshire's experience of playing against some of the biggest names in European football could come in handy for NorthEast United FC. The former Blackburn Rovers star could prove to be an effective goal-getter for Balbul's side, helping them reinvigorate their aspirations in the competition.

