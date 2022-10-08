ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 2

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will lock horns with a revamped NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) team in the second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, October 8.

After a disappointing season, both teams are raring to right the wrongs of the past.

In the 2021-22 season, the Highlanders finished 10th with just three wins in 20 matches. Meanwhile, BFC finished sixth and narrowly missed out on the knockout spots.

With a new head coach in Simon Grayson and a Durand Cup triumph in pre-season in their bag, Bengaluru FC will start as the clear favorites. But NorthEast United FC are no pushovers, given their smart signings in the transfer window.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have locked horns with NorthEast United FC on 12 previous occasions in the league, with the Blues winning six of those games. The Highlanders, meanwhile, have won two encounters, while four fixtures ended in draws.

Matches played: 12

Bengaluru FC wins: 6

NorthEast United FC wins: 2

Draws: 4

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

BFC: Cleiton Silva (nine), Prince Ibara (four), Sunil Chhetri (four).

NEUFC: Deshorn Brown (seven), Laldanmawia Ralte (four), VP Suhair (four).

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Clean Sheets from the previous Indian Super League season

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (three cleansheets from 15 games), Lara Sharma (two cleansheets from five games).

NEUFC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (one cleansheet from 10 games), Mirshad Michu (one cleansheet from 11 games).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC - 33), Mirhsad Michu (NEUFC - 45)

Most Passes: Alan Costa (BFC - 910), Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 739)

Most Tackles: Bruno Ramires (BFC - 104), Suhair VP (NEUFC - 84)

Most Touches: Bruno Ramires (BFC - 1165), Hernan Santa (NEUFC - 1015)

