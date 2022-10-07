ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with a revamped NorthEast United FC in match two of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 8.

Bengaluru FC were the league's dominant force until 2020. They went on to win the championship in their second season after finishing as league leaders in their first.

However, the Blues' recent results have been unimpressive. Bengaluru FC have failed to qualify for the play-offs in their last two attempts, finishing seventh and sixth.

Nonetheless, Simon Grayson's men will be buoyed by their triumph in the Durand Cup 2022 ahead of ISL season 9.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will be hoping to make amends after failing miserably last season. They had just three wins in twenty games and finished bottom the previous season. The Highlanders will aim to fare better this time around under Israeli coach Marco Babul, who has revived their hopes and passion.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

Sunil Chhetri of BFC in action (ISL)

The Blues have a young team with some big veterans who provide a wealth of expertise. But as per Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC have some injury concerns in their roster, whilst the Highlanders may be without Emil Benny due to an injury sustained in a friendly on October 1st.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Sunil Chhetri (c), Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Joe Zoherliana, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora, Tondonba Singh, Aaron Evans, Sehnaj Singh, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jithin MS, Matt Derbyshire

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will take place on October 8 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST. The action will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be broadcast on Disney+HotStar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

The two teams have squared off 12 times before. With six wins to NorthEast's two, BFC dominate the head to head. Four of the matches ended in draws. Bengaluru are the odds-on favorites, with the Blues coming off a cup win in the Durand Cup, but before the game the NEUFC head coach backed his players to take to the field and give it their all in their first game of the new season.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 3 - 1 NorthEast United

