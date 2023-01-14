Bengaluru FC are all set to host Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League game week 15 on Saturday (January 14).

With 13 points to their name, Bengaluru FC are currently eighth in the league. A victory against the Juggernauts will ensure they are level on points with Chennaiyin FC. Furthermore, it would also reduce the deficit to three points between themselves and FC Goa in the sixth position.

This game is unquestionably crucial for Simon Grayson’s side. They have shown signs of improvement in the past few weeks, but the results have not gone their way. However, a win against NorthEast United last time out would have boosted the morale in the camp.

The Blues created several opportunities, but were denied by Mirshad Michu in goal. With just two minutes of stoppage time left, Alan Costa bombed forward before scoring a towering header to secure all three points and propel them over East Bengal FC.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, bounced back from a disappointing run in their previous outing against East Bengal FC. They emerged victorious with a scoreline of 3-1 as Diego Mauricio continued his impressive form. The Juggernauts are placed fifth in the table with 22 points, and a positive result will further cement their spot in the playoffs.

Josep Gombau was delighted with the performance against the Red and Gold Brigade and will hope that his side can continue their momentum. In the reverse fixture, Odisha FC defeated Bengaluru FC with a goal to nil courtesy of Nanda Kumar’s strike.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson revealed Sandesh Jinghan suffered a thigh injury and was rested as a precaution against NorthEast United. Sunil Chhetri was also dropped to the bench but could start against Odisha FC.

Josep Gombau has a fully fit squad to pick from. He might continue with the same starting lineup that performed expertly against East Bengal FC, with Diego Mauricio leading the line.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Alexander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Naorem Roshan Singh; Javi Hernandez; Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei; Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will be telecasted live on StarSports and StarSports HD in India from 5.30 pm IST on January 14th. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Odisha FC have dominated games against teams that have afforded space in wide areas. They also arrive at this game on the back of a brilliant performance. As a result, the Juggernauts could edge the Blues.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1 - 2 Odisha FC.

