ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC predicted playing XI for the upcoming season

After two consecutive disappointing outings, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC are gearing up for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season with renewed hopes.

The Marina Machans started the 2021-22 season firmly under then head coach Bozidar Bandovic, going undefeated in their first four matches. Eventually though, the cracks began to emerge as Chennaiyin FC could only win two of their last 15 matches and finished in a lowly eighth position.

However, the Tamil Nadu-based club have revamped their squad ahead of the upcoming season. With a new head coach in Thomas Brdaric and a well-balanced squad, the Marina Machans will be hoping to bury the ghosts of their previous season.

On that note, let's take a look at Chennaiyin FC's predicted playing XI for the upcoming season:

* Formation used: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Given the lack of options in the goalkeeping position, it is evident that Chennaiyin FC are going to trust Debjit Majumder going into the upcoming season. The veteran shot-stopper replaced Vishal Kaith in the second half of last season and since then, has cemented his spot in the starting lineup.

Defense: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Gurmukh Singh, Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das

Despite earning the tag for the best defense in the early part of the 2021-22 campaign, the two-time ISL champions were unsuccessful in holding on to their reputation. Hence, the club went ahead and made some quality defensive additions.

After the departure of Reagan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, is expected to take the right-back spot for Chennaiyin. He has prior experience of playing in the spot and will be eyeing to own the position.

Meanwhile, veteran Fallou Diagne is expected to lead the center-back line, alongside youngster Gurmukh Singh. The 23-year-old was crucial to Rajasthan United's defense last season and was touted by then coach Fransesc Bonet as one of the most improved players during the season.

At left-back, tried and tested Narayan Das should once again get the nod in the Chennaiyin FC team.

Midfield: Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Nasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto

The lack of creativity in midfield was a major concern for CFC last season. Bandovic usually deployed his side in a 3-5-2 formation - an approach that reduced their chances in the attacking third. However, Brdaric has historically opted for a more conventional 4-2-3-1 formation.

Anirudh Thapa and Julius Duker are expected to be the two No. 6s in the system while latest signing Nasser El Khayati might slot into the attacking midfield role. Both Thapa and Duker are able ball-carriers and can help the Marina Machans evade high-pressing systems.

Meanwhile, two new boys, Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Vincy Barretto, are expected to provide the width in the system. The former Kerala Blasters winger played a vital role last year, scoring two goals in 17 ISL matches.

Forward: Petar Sliskovic

The Croatian striker was recruited by the club as a replacement for Nerijius Valskis. Petar Sliskovic fits perfectly as the lone striker in the 4-2-3-1 system. His physical and finishing qualities make him an invaluable addition to the Marina Machans.

In the 2020-21 season, he suffered from plantar fascia due to which he missed several games. Still, if he is fit enough, he can be a nightmare for opposition defenses.

