ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 3 player battles

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC), two sides who started their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaigns with victories, will lock horns at the Marina Arena on Saturday, October 14.

The Blues registered a scrappy but hard-fought 1-0 victory in their opening game against NorthEast United FC. The Marina Machans, meanwhile, edged out heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1.

Thomas Brdaric's men showed real character and fight with the way they scripted a comeback victory against the Mariners in Kolkata. Although they conceded early on in the first half, Chennaiyin FC, inspired by their new signing Kwame Karikari, roared back to win the game.

BFC, meanwhile, needed a late goal from Alan Costa and a controversy-embroiled offside call to take them over the line against the Highlanders. But Simon Grayson's team will be raring to prove their quality against the two-time ISL champions.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles that could determine the fate of the game between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

#1 Kwame Karikari vs Alan Costa

The two respective match-winners of their teams will have an interesting duel when they clash on Friday.

Although Karikari made an appearance off the bench against ATK Mohun Bagan, he changed the course of the game with a goal and an assist. His movements in the final third could cause real trouble to the BFC backline.

However, it will be Costa's towering presence that the Ghanian striker will have to overcome to weave his magic. The Brazilian centre-back not only scored the match-winning goal, but also marshaled the backline with great confidence against NorthEast United.

BFC will be hoping to see more of the same from the veteran defender.

#2 Julius Duker vs Suresh Wangjam Singh

German midfielder Julius Duker played a crucial role in altering the tempo of the game against ATK Mohun Bagan. He completed 86 percent of his passes and also chipped in with crucial defensive contributions. Duker will be pivotal in the middle of the park for Chennaiyin FC.

The overseas maestro will go up against a timid-looking Suresh Singh, who has evolved himself into one of the best midfielders in the country.

The youngster's ability to recycle balls and find acute passing angles gave the Blues a considerable edge over the Highlanders in their previous game.

#3 Fallou Diagne vs Sunil Chhetri

The final duel of the night, which could eventually decide the result of the game, will be the battle between Fallou Diagne and Sunil Chhetri. Both are veterans of the game and could showcase a tasty encounter.

Chhetri has been deputized to play a much more central role, behind the two strikers in Grayson's system. He has been the one picking out the passes and creating a few combination plays at the edge of the box.

Meanwhile, it will be Senegalese defender Diagne's duty to contain the Indian skipper and stop him from splitting open the Chennaiyin FC defense.

