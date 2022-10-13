ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Chennaiyin FC will play host to Bengaluru FC for their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 encounter at the Marina Arena on Saturday, October 14.

After beating ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, Thomas Brdaric's side have received a much-needed boost and the side will be looking to keep their momentum intact.

Meanwhile, Simon Grayson struggled against NorthEast United FC despite securing all three points. The Blues will need to work on improving their approach if they intend on securing a win against the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

Chennaiyin FC: Brdaric has managed to keep most of his players fit. Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Mohammad Rafique are carrying knocks and may miss out on the game.

The German coach effectively managed his squad in the match against ATK Mohun Bagan to avoid serious injuries.

Bengaluru FC: The Blues head coach will have plenty of options to choose from and the gaffer will try and field a side based on the opponent's approach.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das; Julius Ducker, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C); Prasanth K, Rahim Ali, and Petar Sliskovic.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Sivasakthi Narayanan, Roy Krishna, and Sunil Chhetri (C).

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The ISL encounter between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on the StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 9. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Bengaluru FC players in a training session ahead of ISL game against Chennaiyin FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Marina Machans will be having their fans cheer for them and will have an added advantage on their home turf. However, the Blues will not shy away from a fight.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Bengaluru FC

